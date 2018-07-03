Women hold fewer seats in the Louisiana Legislature than nearly any other state in the country, according to a new data analysis from the New York Times.

According to the recent Times analysis, women hold only 15 percent of seats in the Louisiana Legislature, the third lowest percentage in the United States.

Only Wyoming and Oklahoma have fewer women in their state legislatures, at 11 percent and 14 percent, respectively. West Virginia and Mississippi tie Louisiana at 15 percent.

For at least half of the Louisiana Legislature to be made up of women, voters would need to elect 51 more female lawmakers, according to the Times report.

For all state legislatures to have an equal representation of men and women, voters would need to elect 1,816 more women in November – nearly double the number of women currently serving in state legislatures, according to the Times report.

More women were elected to state legislatures in the 1970s and 1980s, but those numbers have now plateaued, the Times reported.

This year, however, nine states have a chance at reaching or surpassing 50 percent of women in their legislatures after the general election, according to the Times.

“It’s important to ensure that whoever succeeds us looks like we do,” Louisiana State Sen. Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge, told The Times. “When we lose those seats, we lose that voice that comes along with it.”

Read the full New York Times report here.