At least 400 state officials and others have registered to attend a cybersecurity summit that Gov. John Bel Edwards is co-hosting in Shreveport later this month.

The National Summit on State Cybersecurity, which is sponsored by the National Governors Association’s Resource Center for State Cybersecurity, will take place May 14-15 at the Shreveport Convention Center.

Edwards, who co-chairs the NGA’s cybersecurity initiative, will give the keynote address on the opening day, according to the event’s agenda.

Major Gen. Glenn Curtis, adjutant general of the Louisiana National Guard and a co-chair of the Edwards-appointed State Cybersecurity Commission, also is also among the featured speakers.

Edwards, a Democrat who is running for re-election this year, has made beefing up the state’s cybersecurity protections a goal of his administration. Last fall, he traveled to Israel for meetings with cybersecurity officials and company heads. At many of the meetings, he invited his hosts to come to the upcoming NGA-sponsored summit.

This will be the third NGA cybersecurity summit. The first was in San Jose, California in 2015, followed by one in Leesburg, Virginia in 2017.

“This surpasses our expectations and shows a keen level of interest in this topic by states,” NGA spokesman James Nash said of the anticipated turnout for the Louisiana event.