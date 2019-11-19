WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Kennedy is urging the head of the federal bureau of prisons to seek answers about the death of Jeffrey Epstein, and Kennedy alluded during a hearing Tuesday to a conspiracy theory that the multimillionaire sex offender may not have killed himself.

“Christmas ornaments, drywall and (Jeffrey Epstein) — Name three things that don’t hang themselves. That’s what the American people think," Kennedy quipped during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with FBP director Kathleen Sawyer. "They deserve some answers.”

Epstein, a 66-year-old New York financier, was facing federal charges related to sex trafficking of minors when he was found dead in a New York federal detention facility in August.

Authorities have dismissed theories that Epstein was killed in his cell and a medical examiner ruled he died by suicide. A federal indictment released Tuesday that details activity around Epstein's cell the night of his death also appears to challenge the theory that Epstein didn't kill himself, but skepticism has flourished.

Kennedy is now the second Republican in Congress to acknowledge speculation that Epstein's death may have been the result of foul play.

In a series of consecutive tweets last week, Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar, using the first letter of each post, spelled out: “E-P-S-T-E-I-N D-I-D-N-T K-I-L-L H-I-M-S-E-L-F.”

The Inspector General and the FBI are investigating Epstein's death, but Sawyer said she has no direct involvement in the investigation.

“I need you to take a very respectful message (to them): 'Tell the American people what happened,'" Kennedy said. "Don’t rush it so that they don’t do a thorough investigation, but you and I both know they can make this a top priority and get it done more quickly than they normally would. They need to do that.”

Sawyer replied, “I want the investigations completed as soon as possible too.”

Two correctional officers assigned to guard Epstein's cell on the night of his apparent suicide have been indicted on criminal charges, after allegedly falsifying documents to cover up their failure to check on the wealthy financier before he could provide information about potential sex-trafficking co-conspirators.

According to federal prosecutors, the two officers were caught on video sleeping on the job part of that time.

“There are lots of people in the public who think this is a convenient excuse,” said Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Nebraska.

Their indictment also includes evidence that only guards on duty had access to Epstein's cell that night.