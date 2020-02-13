WASHINGTON — Louisiana's Republican U.S. senators split as the GOP-controlled Senate voted Thursday to rein in President Donald Trump's ability to take military action in Iran without congressional approval.

Despite Trump's fierce objection to the proposed war powers resolution, the measure passed the Senate on a 55-45 vote. It now heads to the U.S. House for consideration, where a similar, though not identical, proposal passed last month. The effort is expected to end with a Trump veto.

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, voted in favor of the Senate resolution; U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-Madisonville, voted against it.

It was the Senate's first major vote since acquitting Trump of impeachment charges last week and after several days of the president harshly condemning those who clashed with him on impeachment as "evil" and "corrupt."

During an appearance Wednesday, Trump said the lesson he learned from impeachment was that "The Democrats are crooked. ... That they're vicious."

Trump has voiced his opposition to the war powers resolution but hasn't signaled that he's preparing for another public fight with Cassidy or any of the Republicans who in last week's votes supported his acquittal on charges that he abused his power and obstructed Congress through his dealings with Ukraine.

Citing Congress' war authority outlined in the Constitution, the measure approved by the Senate would direct the president to “terminate the use of United States Armed Forces for hostilities against the Islamic Republic of Iran or any part of its government or military, unless explicitly authorized by a declaration of war or specific authorization for use of military force against Iran."

The measure wouldn't affect the ability to defend the United States against an imminent attack.

Supporters argue that the resolution is an attempt to recalibrate Congress' war-making authority after decades of ceding control to presidents and that it was not directly aimed at Trump, who ordered a strike last month that killed Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in Iraq. Trump has said Soleimani was in the process of plotting an attack and had been responsible for the deaths of countless Americans.

Eight Republican senators, including Cassidy, sided with Democrats after lengthy negotiations with Democratic leaders and several hours of open remarks on the Senate floor.

“This resolution protects our constitutional system of checks and balances while allowing presidents to defend our country from attacks," Cassidy said in a statement on his vote. "If this resolution was in effect at the beginning of the year, President Trump would have still been able to carry out strikes against Iran and Gen. Soleimani (which I supported)."

"The founders gave Congress the power to declare war under Article I of the Constitution; we should fulfill this responsibility," Cassidy added.

Kennedy declined comment.

The White House already has signaled that a veto is likely and the Senate vote Thursday didn't reach a veto-proof threshold, so it's likely to become more of a symbolic measure.

A day before the vote and as senators debated its merits on the floor, Trump sent a series of tweets stressing his opposition to the resolution and urged his allies to vote against it.

“We are doing very well with Iran and this is not the time to show weakness. Americans overwhelmingly support our attack on terrorist Soleimani,” Trump wrote.

“If my hands were tied, Iran would have a field day,” he added. “Sends a very bad signal. The Democrats are only doing this as an attempt to embarrass the Republican Party. Don’t let it happen!”

When the similar proposal came up in the House on Jan. 29, 11 Republicans voted in favor of it — none from Louisiana.

The Louisiana Republican Party declined to comment on the war powers resolution votes or the senators' split vote Thursday.

The Senate vote to scale back Trump's military authority comes just a week after the same body voted to acquit the president on two articles of impeachment related to allegations that he leveraged military aide to Ukraine to hurt his 2020 political rival and former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democrat. Only one Republican, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, crossed Trump and voted for him to be found guilty of abuse of power.

Since then, Romney has been a frequent target of Trump's scorn. In public remarks and on Twitter, Trump has repeatedly dismissed Romney, who cited his faith in his guilty vote, as a "failed presidential candidate" who is jealous that Trump won the election after Romney lost to President Barack Obama in 2012.

Meanwhile, many of the Republicans who defended Trump in the impeachment saga have been lavished with praise — including Cassidy, who was invited to a White House acquittal celebration the day after the acquittal.

"What a guy," Trump said after urging Cassidy to stand for applause. "Great man."

Cassidy, 62, is up for reelection this year on the same ballot as Trump's re-election bid. Cassidy has worked closely with the White House on developing health care and paid family leave proposals.

How the senators from Louisiana voted

In favor of resolution restricting president's authority: U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge.

Against: U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-Madisonville.