Members of Louisiana's Congressional delegation will hold an event Saturday in Baton Rouge for high schoolers interested in attending the nation's Military, Naval, Air Force, Coast Guard or Merchant Marine academies.
Entrance into one of the nation's service academies requires a Congressional or service-connected nomination.
Saturday's event, scheduled for 8:30 a.m. at the Capitol Park Museum, is meant to provide more information on the nomination process and other requirements.
Staff members from the offices of Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy, and U.S. Reps. Ralph Abraham, Garret Graves, Clay Higgins and Cedric Richmond are expected to attend, as are representatives from the academies.
“America’s Service Academies offer students a world-class education and the opportunity to be a commissioned officer in the United States Military,” Cassidy said in a news release announcing the public event. “Our aim is to connect dedicated young people in Louisiana with these opportunities, and in doing so, to contribute to our nation’s defense.”
Additional service academy events will be held in Bossier City on September 22 and Mandeville on September 29.