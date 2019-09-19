Today in The Rundown: It’s debate night in Louisiana, and the gubernatorial candidates will take the stage for the first time to hash out the major issues in the 2019 election on television!
Details: Gov. John Bel Edwards (D), Congressman Ralph Abraham (R) and businessman Eddie Rispone square off in front of a live audience on the LSU campus.
WVLA political reporter Fred Childers, WGMB anchor Chad Sabadie and KTAL anchor Jacque Jovic will moderate the event, which will also feature questions from LSU students.
Candidates will not make opening statements, but they will each get 30 seconds for closing remarks at the end of the hour-long debate.
Time: 7 p.m.
How to watch: Nexstar TV stations and websites in Baton Rouge (WVLA), Lafayette (KLFY), Shreveport (KTAL), Monroe (KARD) and Alexandria (WNTZ), as well partner TV stations in New Orleans (WGNO) and Lake Charles (KSWL). It will be simulcast on partner radio stations KSYL, KMLB, KRMD, KVOL, KLCL, News Talk 99.5 WRNO in New Orleans, and WJBO News Radio 1150 AM and 97.7 FM in Baton Rouge.
Follow along online: #LaGovDebate
The Countdown…
Days until primary election: 23
Days until runoff: 58
Days until inauguration: 116
The News
Abortion: The U.S. Supreme Court will consider a Louisiana law that would require abortion providers have admitting privileges at local hospitals during its term that starts next month. http://bit.ly/34M3mx7
Governor’s race: U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, under attack by Republican rival Eddie Rispone, has picked up the first endorsement from a Republican member of the state's congressional delegation. Meanwhile, Gov. John Bel Edwards won the coveted endorsement from the Louisiana Sheriffs Association. http://bit.ly/2LZoQ18
LA Gov: The governor’s race heated up this week when underdog Eddie Rispone launched two attack ads at the top candidates, including his Republican rival. http://bit.ly/2M1Dgh5
US Senate: Louisiana's John Kennedy made a name for himself by giving people back their own money through the state treasurer’s unclaimed property fund. Now he has a chance to replicate that success on the federal level by pressuring the U.S. Treasury Department to do more to pay out matured, unclaimed savings bonds under its watch. http://bit.ly/2LYKti7
Guns: U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise rejected Democrats calls for gun control measures and faced down a pair of protestors on Wednesday. http://bit.ly/2M6nYYG
Ag Commish: Climate change and marijuana laws have been big issues on the national stage this year, and have won prominence on one of Louisiana’s down-ballot races: Agriculture commissioner. http://bit.ly/2LZz41p
Saints: Here’s a deep dive into the thumb injury that QB Drew Brees is dealing with. http://bit.ly/2LZoBmG
Via AP: Louisiana authorities have encountered products marketed as delivering the cannabis extract CBD but that instead were spiked with synthetic marijuana. http://bit.ly/2M44fJ1
New Orleans: A former New Orleans building inspector ensnared in a wide-ranging federal probe of the city’s Department of Safety and Permits was fired in 2015 after he fell under suspicion of falsifying and deleting public records — years before the investigation at City Hall became public knowledge. http://bit.ly/2LZuGPR
Happening today
At the Capitol
- Gaming Control Board meets today at 10 a.m. in Room 3.
- State Bond Commission meets today at 10 a.m. in Room A-B.
Coming up
- The Press Club of Baton Rouge will host a forum for the three gubernatorial candidates on Monday, Sept. 23 at the Belle of Baton Rouge Hotel, Lunch, which is served at 11:30 a.m., is $15 for members and $20 for nonmembers.
Tweet beat
Debate preps at @ManshipSchool #LAGovDebate pic.twitter.com/hzDxk22lEK— Matt Smith (@mattsmith9) September 18, 2019
@DocAbraham and @EddieRispone delivering their opening remarks to an eager, packed crowd at the Southern Energy Conference - Which we are streaming LIVE on Facebook and https://t.co/Ug2YjnG0CI #lalege #lagov #2019SEC #oilandgas pic.twitter.com/MDfzl2YW7P— La Oil & Gas Assoc (@LaOilGasAssoc) September 18, 2019
When she was speaking at the National Book Festival a few years ago, Cokie Roberts signed this picture of the Boggs family for me. Roberts is the little girl on the left looking happy, holding Hale Boggs' hand! #lalege pic.twitter.com/DbOpLD0snk— J. Miles Coleman (@JMilesColeman) September 17, 2019
PSA to anyone who is doing TV ads (this isn’t political, referring to all advertisers): please stop putting door bell rings in your ads. Takes me 10 minutes to convince my barking dog that no one is at the door!— Julie Emerson (@JulieEmerson) September 17, 2019
.@BillCassidy + others will meet with @realDonaldTrump to talk about proposed Renewable Fuel Standard changes that would require more renewable fuel blended into gas. Cassidy, who requested meeting, opposes change, says will increase costs for Louisiana refiners. #lasen— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) September 18, 2019
Regular reminder that Louisiana's US Capitol statues were last updated in 1955, so the state is still represented by Huey P. Long and Chief Justice E.D. White, who sided with segregation in Plessy v. Ferguson. #lalege hasn't had serious proposals to change. #lagov #lasen— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) September 17, 2019
Drew Brees' thumb injury made Ed Orgeron feel bad for "the state of Louisiana" https://t.co/hdsXnZAtA8 via @Amie_Just #Saints #LSU #OnlyLouisiana— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) September 18, 2019
.@BobbyJindal on @realDonaldTrump in @NRO: https://t.co/tXjLEWjxSc pic.twitter.com/veP0B63QLh— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) September 18, 2019
. @LouisianaGov on Drew Brees' injury: "We can’t pretend that it’s going to be easy to replace Drew Brees. I do hope that he has a speedy recovery." #lalege #lagov #saints— Melinda Deslatte (@MelindaDeslatte) September 18, 2019
#LAGov: Total TV/radio ad spending is now $21.36M --Pro-John Bel Edwards (campaign, Gumbo PAC, Rebuild Louisiana): $9.18MAnti-Edwards (RGA Right Direction, Truth in Politics Louisiana): $3.18MEddie Rispone campaign: $7.03MRalph Abraham campaign: $1.94M— Medium Buying (@MediumBuying) September 16, 2019
