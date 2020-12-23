Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow has been transferred to an intensive care unit at a Shreveport hospital as he continues treatment for COVID-19, according to a statement on his Twitter account.

The 40-year-old newly elected congressman from north Louisiana was admitted to a Monroe hospital Saturday. On Wednesday, he was transferred to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport.

Congressman-elect Luke Letlow becomes latest official in Louisiana to test positive for coronavirus Congressman-elect Luke Letlow disclosed Friday he has the coronavirus, becoming the third major official in Louisiana in three days to announc…

Letlow is being treated with the antiviral drug Remdesivir, LSU Health Sciences Center Chancellor G.E. Ghali said.

"Congressman-elect Letlow is in stable condition in the intensive care unit where he is receiving Remdesivir and steroids as part of his regiment therapy," Ghali said in a statement.

Letlow, a Republican from Start, Louisiana, won the 5th Congressional District seat in the Dec. 5 runoff against state Rep. Lance Harris of Alexandria.

Luke Letlow wins 5th Congressional seat held by his former boss, U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham Luke Letlow, who served as the top aide to outgoing U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, easily won the election Saturday to replace Abraham to represent …

He succeeds his former boss, Congressman Ralph Abraham, who didn't seek reelection.

Letlow represents a sprawling 24-parish district that includes Monroe, Alexandria, Opelousas, St. Francisville, Amite, and Bogalusa.