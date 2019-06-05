BR.nighttime.adv HS 012.jpg
Today in The Rundown: Battles continue as Louisiana Legislature nears end of 2019 session; lawmakers have passed the state's largest transportation bill in 30 years; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.

The Countdown…

Days until the session must end: 1

Days until election day: 130

The News

Gaming: Creating a legal framework for fantasy sports had been on a pretty easy ride through the Legislature, but a last-minute rider to also legalize sports betting is threatening the failure of both. http://bit.ly/2IhlJQ8

Infrastructure: The largest transportation bill in the past 30 years won final approval Tuesday when the Louisiana House approved a $690 million spending plan, including a long-sought project near the Mississippi River bridge in Baton Rouge. http://bit.ly/2IlDwWe

Hazing: After a tumultuous spring semester for LSU Greek Life that saw the ejection of two fraternities from campus and arrests or citations for 16 fraternity members over alleged hazing, the Legislature could soon further tighten Louisiana laws governing frats. http://bit.ly/2Ik1IbO

Criminal justice: Louisiana lawmakers are moving to prevent to stop the state crime victims compensation fund from turning down victims with criminal records. http://bit.ly/2IiewiY

Happening today

At the Capitol

  • House and Senate come in at 10 a.m.

Senate Committees

  • Senate and Governmental Affairs meets upon recess in Room F.

Tweet beat

