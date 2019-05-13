Today in The Rundown: Death row heat update; a new role for Scalise; the latest on teacher pay; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.
The Countdown…
Days until the session must end: 24
Days until election day: 150
The News
Prisons: A 6-year-old lawsuit that claims high heat indexes on Louisiana's death row subjects three ailing condemned killers to cruel and unusual punishment, and leaves them at risk of serious illness or even death, has been conditionally dismissed by a federal judge in Baton Rouge. http://bit.ly/2JzORo5
Congress: Steve Scalise is reluctantly settling into his role in the minority party — smaller office, fewer opportunities to set the agenda, more members he views as “radical liberals” pushing proposals that wouldn't have gained traction if the GOP still controlled the House. http://bit.ly/2Jfs3KT
LA Lege: Rep. Stephanie Hilferty is the fourth Louisiana legislator in 200 years to give birth while in office. http://bit.ly/2JBuVBl
Bail: The Legislature appears poised to clear bondsmen of $6 million in pending debt tied to overcharges before the issue is argued in court. http://bit.ly/2JBrE4T
Agriculture: The threat of a worsening trade war with China is looming large for Louisiana, especially for farmers who are also facing another wet planting season and high Mississippi River water levels, the same set of conditions that hit the soybean crop in the southern part of the state last year. http://bit.ly/2Jxzf4o
Teacher pay: Gov. John Bel Edwards says he has “no doubt” lawmakers will ultimately endorse his plan for teacher pay raises and school funding, a day after the state House easily passed a budget at odds with his proposal. http://bit.ly/2JzOfyN
Happening today
Treasurer John Schroder will speak at the Baton Rouge Press Club luncheon at the Belle of Baton Rouge.
At the Capitol
- House and Senate come in at 3 p.m.
- Capital Area Road and Bridge District meets at 2 p.m. in Claiborne Building.
House Committees
- Transportation, Highways and Public Works meets at 11 a.m. in Room 3.
- Ways and Means meets at 1 p.m. in Room 6.
Senate Committees
- Finance meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room A-B.
- Revenue and Fiscal Affairs meets at 1 p.m. in John J. Hainkel, Jr. Room.
Tweet beat
Remembering all the mothers who have left us but still in our hearts with an Ofrenda. @LADeptHealth committed to ending preventable maternal deaths and ensuring that no mother dies giving life. pic.twitter.com/ttxV0uyWvz— Rebekah Gee (@rebekahgeemd) May 12, 2019
At the request of the @LouisianaGov and @GOHSEP guardsmen from the 527th Engineer Battalion clear fallen trees and remove debris due to sever weather at Jimmie Davis State Park in Chatham, LA on May 10. #ProttectWhatMatters #GeauxGuard pic.twitter.com/GgEIWbincH— LA National Guard (@LANationalGuard) May 10, 2019
The @CCALouisiana Tri-Parish Chapter honored Rep. @PDeVillierLA as their 2019 Legislative Champion last night at their big banquet in Eunice. Congratulations Rep. DeVillier on this well deserved honor, and thank you for all you do for Louisiana anglers! #LaLege pic.twitter.com/IRKocyVje9— David Cresson (@davidcresson) May 11, 2019
#HappyMothersDay to my wife, Catherine! She managed to help me succeed as a legislator, manage 3 kids through almost 2 dozen legislative sessions, enrolled in accelerated nationally recognized nursing program (graduating next week!) and still finds time to give back to NOLA! pic.twitter.com/T7CV6Czxjg— JP Morrell (@JPMorrell) May 12, 2019
My mother Ruth was always my greatest champion and she inspired me to always be my best. In fact, it was a loan from my mother that allowed me to start a small business that grew into a successful corporation. pic.twitter.com/Ga51xYkU9k— Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser (@BillyNungesser) May 12, 2019
Breakfast with my octogenarian friends, Retired Judge Joe Grefer (89) and Councilman Milton Crosby (86). I felt like the child at the dinner table. #lalege @cityofgretna pic.twitter.com/TEeM2TJdLa— Joe Marino III (@RepJoeMarino) May 12, 2019
.@CameronHenryLA told me the 100-1 vote the house took on the budget yesterday is a “strong signal” to @LouisianaGov. But the governor says he’s got the votes to pass his plan. #lalege #lagov https://t.co/NgK9sKp9aA— Sam Karlin (@samkarlin) May 10, 2019
