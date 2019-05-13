State Capitol 3 (copy)
Buy Now

Advocate file photo by HILARY SCHEINUK -- The State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La., Friday, May 27, 2016.

 Advocate file photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

Today in The Rundown: Death row heat update; a new role for Scalise; the latest on teacher pay; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today. 

Be sure to sign up to get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.

The Countdown…

Days until the session must end: 24

Days until election day: 150

The News

Prisons: A 6-year-old lawsuit that claims high heat indexes on Louisiana's death row subjects three ailing condemned killers to cruel and unusual punishment, and leaves them at risk of serious illness or even death, has been conditionally dismissed by a federal judge in Baton Rouge. http://bit.ly/2JzORo5

Congress: Steve Scalise is reluctantly settling into his role in the minority party — smaller office, fewer opportunities to set the agenda, more members he views as “radical liberals” pushing proposals that wouldn't have gained traction if the GOP still controlled the House. http://bit.ly/2Jfs3KT

LA Lege: Rep. Stephanie Hilferty is the fourth Louisiana legislator in 200 years to give birth while in office. http://bit.ly/2JBuVBl

Bail: The Legislature appears poised to clear bondsmen of $6 million in pending debt tied to overcharges before the issue is argued in court. http://bit.ly/2JBrE4T

Agriculture: The threat of a worsening trade war with China is looming large for Louisiana, especially for farmers who are also facing another wet planting season and high Mississippi River water levels, the same set of conditions that hit the soybean crop in the southern part of the state last year. http://bit.ly/2Jxzf4o

Teacher pay: Gov. John Bel Edwards says he has “no doubt” lawmakers will ultimately endorse his plan for teacher pay raises and school funding, a day after the state House easily passed a budget at odds with his proposal. http://bit.ly/2JzOfyN

Happening today

Treasurer John Schroder will speak at the Baton Rouge Press Club luncheon at the Belle of Baton Rouge. 

At the Capitol

  • House and Senate come in at 3 p.m.
  • Capital Area Road and Bridge District meets at 2 p.m. in Claiborne Building.

House Committees

  • Transportation, Highways and Public Works meets at 11 a.m. in Room 3.
  • Ways and Means meets at 1 p.m. in Room 6.

Senate Committees

  • Finance meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room A-B.
  • Revenue and Fiscal Affairs meets at 1 p.m. in John J. Hainkel, Jr. Room.

Tweet beat

Get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.

Elizabeth Crisp is The Advocate’s Washington, D.C. correspondent

Tips, comments or suggestions? Send your feedback to

ecrisp@theadvocate.com or @elizabethcrisp on Twitter.

Follow Elizabeth Crisp on Twitter, @elizabethcrisp.

View comments