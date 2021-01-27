The former executive director of the Louisiana Recovery Authority has been appointed to a post in the U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Robin Keegan, a New Orleans native, will serve as deputy assistant secretary for economic development.

She said that means she will be developing and enhancing innovative solutions to create economic opportunity in communities.

"These are unprecedented times, which call for innovative and proactive solutions, including support for our small businesses and communities," Keegan said.

Keegan spent five years at the LRA, including one year as executive director, two years as chief of staff and two years as director of economic recovery.

The LRA helped spearhead the state's comeback after hurricanes Katrina and Rita struck in 2005.

Keegan founded a consulting firm, Spring Industries, which works with communities across the nation grappling with problems by using her expertise with federal, state and local policies.

She has also served as an adjunct lecturer at Tulane University, including a course she taught in sustainable urban planning and design.

Keegan said she is temporarily working from Louisiana because of the coronavirus pandemic but will eventually be based in Washington, D.C.