Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry speaks to media members outside outside the 19th Judicial District Courthouse in Baton Rouge, as abortion rights protesters hold signs and shout to try to drown him out, after a hearing there on Monday, July 18, 2022. District Judge Don Johnson heard arguments regarding the state's 'trigger law' Monday to determine whether the clinics could continue to stay open temporarily or be shut down again, deciding in favor of extending the temporary restraining order one day, and requesting more information be presented to him before another hearing Tuesday morning. Court watchers agree the law will ultimately be either upheld or struck down by the state Supreme Court.