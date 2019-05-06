In a new twist, public school teachers would get pay raises of $1,200 this year rather than $1,000 and pay for support workers would rise by $600 under a revamped spending plan approved Monday morning by the House Appropriations Committee.

The same panel rejected a bid to boost state aid for public schools by $39 million on a 3-17 vote.

The powerful committee later approved the proposed $30 billion spending plan and sent it to the full House, which will debate the measure on Thursday. The Republican-dominated committee approved spending an additional $119 million available to them because of higher revenue collections recognized by the Revenue Estimating Conference last month.

The budget proposal must go through several more steps—and is likely to be changed multiple times— before becoming law. The larger raises for teachers, instead of the additional $39 million for public schools, was the most significant difference between the Republican lawmakers on the committee and the Gov. Jon Bel Edwards administration.

State Rep. Walt Leger said his proposed spending plan, which is in line with the governor's, was about 90% identical to the proposal that was ultimately approved by the committee.

House Appropriations Committee Chairman Cameron Henry, R-Metairie, made the motion to spend another $20 million on teachers for the $1,200 increases. His proposed changes to the budget passed without much controversy, aside from the debate over teacher pay and public school spending.

"My preference is to give teachers the biggest pay raise we possibly can," Henry said.

Henry's draft of the budget also provides some of the money sought by disability advocates for intermediate care facilities and community-based programs, fully funds the popular tuition program TOPS and gives an extra $13 million in state general fund dollars to Corrections.

Higher education, including the TOPS funding, would get an extra $36 million compared to the original budget bill, which was for the most part a "stand still" budget compared to last year.

The proposal does not include an additional $13 million that the Department of Children and Family Services has said it needs to avoid cutting the state's food stamp program.

The bill approved Monday morning also includes $8.8 million in early childhood dollars for four-year-olds, which would replace an expiring federal grant.

The governor has proposed teacher pay raises of $1,000 and increases of $500 per year for school support workers, including cafeteria workers, school bus drivers and others.

Edwards has proposed boosting state aid for schools by $39 million, which would be an increase of 1.375 percent.

However, two key House committees have now turned down the $39 million boost, which would be the second of its kind in the past decade.

Meanwhile, a Senate panel has backed his plan, setting up a likely conflict between the upper and lower chambers on the budget.

Last month the House Education Committee voted to return the school funding plan—called the Minimum Foundation Program—to Louisiana's top school board and for that panel to remove the $39 million.

Without that action, committee members said, the state might not have enough funds to raise teacher pay.

The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education is set to meet on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. to tackle the issue.

BESE sent its proposal to the Legislature in March, and may stick by its earlier recommendation, which mirrors the governors' proposal.

The Legislature can only accept or reject BESE's plan but cannot change it.

Leger, D-New Orleans, made the motion to add the $39 million for public schools to the operating budget blueprint.

Leger said sending more money to public schools would lessen chances teachers would have to spend their own money for supplies.

But the proposal did not spark any substantive debate, and Leger sensed his plan had little chance of winning approval.

"I think I know how that vote will come down," Leger said shortly before the tally.

The state has about 50,000 public schools and they are paid an average of $50,000 per year.

The governor has said current pay is about $2,200 below the average set by the Southern Regional Education Board.

The pay raises and new dollars for public schools are contained in separate bills.

The legislation approved Monday morning by the House Appropriations Committee funds state services starting July 1, including the teacher raises.

It is House Bill 105. Traditionally, the budget is considered as House Bill 1, but House Speaker Taylor Barras held up the state's revenue projection for months, preventing lawmakers from moving forward with the traditional budget process. Instead, the committee has been holding hearings based on a "stand still" budget from last year, plus an additional $26 million in revenue that was not yet recognized.

Last month, Barras, R-New Iberia, finally gave in and agreed to recognize additional revenue for the state to spend.

The resolutions spelling out $3.85 billion in school aid, as well as the teacher raises, are included in House and Senate resolutions.

Last week the Senate Education Committee voted 6-1 for a resolution that would boost teacher pay by $1,000 per year, $500 for support workers and raise state aid for public schools by $39 million.

It is SCR 3.

The House Appropriations Committee's version of the budget also cut out about $700 million in "excess budget authority." The move is aimed at bringing the budget projections in line with the amount of money agencies will actually spend.