BR.kreweofmystique.021620 TS 173.jpg
Buy Now

A rider throws beads from the casino float, with the State Capitol behind him as he travels down Fourth Street, during Baton Rouge's Krewe Mystique de la Capitale Mardi Gras parade, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

Today in The Rundown: The latest on Louisiana and local officials' response to the potential coronavirus outbreak; a shake-up in the Congressional delegation ahead of 2020 elections; ITEP changes; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.

Be sure to sign up to get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.

The Countdown…

Days until the 2020 regular session begins: 11

Days until the Louisiana Democratic presidential primary: 42

Days until the regular session must end: 95

Days until the Presidential election and Congressional/Senate primary: 254

Days until the Congressional/Senate runoff (if needed): 282

The News…

Congress: U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham won't seek another term in Congress, after coming in third in the 2019 gubernatorial race. http://bit.ly/2VtpOJd

Coronavirus: U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy is standing by how the Trump administration's handling the new coronavirus threat but argues the deadly virus is yet another example of why his proposal for emergency health response funding is needed. http://bit.ly/32u429P

Coronavirus II: There have not been any reported cases of coronavirus in New Orleans or the state of Louisiana, but New Orleans Health Department officials are taking steps to prepare for a possible arrival. http://bit.ly/3cbf0FF

Mardi Gras: Two float-related deaths during this year’s Carnival season are prompting city officials, the New Orleans Police Department and krewe captains to discuss parade safety. http://bit.ly/32xhiKY

Hate crimes: After hundreds of failed attempts, U.S. House passed legislation that would make lynching a federal hate crime. Here's how Louisiana lawmakers voted: http://bit.ly/2PpqsDK

Congress: Louisiana’s fight against nutria could become a national one under a bill that passed the U.S. House this week after a discussion that touched on "nutria fajitas" and a surprise appearance from a taxidermied "swamp rat." http://bit.ly/32xmkGY

ITEP: Companies now have a chance to appeal when locals reject their applications for Louisiana’s largest incentive program thanks to a measure that the Board of Commerce and Industry approved at Gov. John Bel Edwards' urging. http://bit.ly/397inLG

Pollution: Four industrial facilities in the New Orleans-Baton Rouge corridor are among the nation's 10 biggest generators of airborne toxicity in populated areas, according to a new report. http://bit.ly/395AgKV

Hemp policy: Louisiana has started handing out its first licenses to farmers allowing them to grow hemp, as the state agriculture agency finished crafting regulations for the industry here following the Legislature legalizing the growth of the crop last year. http://bit.ly/3a2KE6e

New Orleans: RTA's chief contractor is falling short of new requirements for keeping buses and streetcars on schedule, angering authority leaders months into a new contract. http://bit.ly/32wCFMi

Judges: Gov. John Bel Edwards has joined the chorus of officials calling for the resignation of an Assumption Parish judge who admitted to a local TV station that she used the n-word in text messages to her former lover. http://bit.ly/2vkchsS

ICYMI: Rep. Steve Scalise shot back at a Bernie Sanders campaign surrogate who asked for examples of his supporters being "bad." http://bit.ly/2v58QpH

Coming up…

At the Capitol

  • Senate Labor and Industrial Relations meets Friday at 10 a.m. in the John J. Hainkel, Jr. Room.
  • House Appropriations meets Monday at 1 p.m., Tuesday at 9 a.m. and Wednesday at 9 a.m. in Room 5.
  • Occupational Licensing Review Commission meets Friday at 10 a.m. in Room 1.
  • Joint Governmental Affairs meets Monday at 10 a.m. in Room 6.
  • Comite River Diversion Canal Project Task Force meets Wednesday at 10:30 am Room 6.

Governor's schedule

  • The governor has no publicly announced appearances. 

Tweet beat

Get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.

Elizabeth Crisp is The Advocate’s Washington, D.C. correspondent and author of The Rundown.

Tips, comments or suggestions? Send your feedback to

ecrisp@theadvocate.com or @elizabethcrisp on Twitter.

Email Elizabeth Crisp at ecrisp@theadvocate.com and follow on Twitter, @elizabethcrisp.

View comments