Today in The Rundown: The latest on Louisiana and local officials' response to the potential coronavirus outbreak; a shake-up in the Congressional delegation ahead of 2020 elections; ITEP changes; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.
The Countdown…
Days until the 2020 regular session begins: 11
Days until the Louisiana Democratic presidential primary: 42
Days until the regular session must end: 95
Days until the Presidential election and Congressional/Senate primary: 254
Days until the Congressional/Senate runoff (if needed): 282
The News…
Congress: U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham won't seek another term in Congress, after coming in third in the 2019 gubernatorial race. http://bit.ly/2VtpOJd
Coronavirus: U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy is standing by how the Trump administration's handling the new coronavirus threat but argues the deadly virus is yet another example of why his proposal for emergency health response funding is needed. http://bit.ly/32u429P
Coronavirus II: There have not been any reported cases of coronavirus in New Orleans or the state of Louisiana, but New Orleans Health Department officials are taking steps to prepare for a possible arrival. http://bit.ly/3cbf0FF
Mardi Gras: Two float-related deaths during this year’s Carnival season are prompting city officials, the New Orleans Police Department and krewe captains to discuss parade safety. http://bit.ly/32xhiKY
Hate crimes: After hundreds of failed attempts, U.S. House passed legislation that would make lynching a federal hate crime. Here's how Louisiana lawmakers voted: http://bit.ly/2PpqsDK
Congress: Louisiana’s fight against nutria could become a national one under a bill that passed the U.S. House this week after a discussion that touched on "nutria fajitas" and a surprise appearance from a taxidermied "swamp rat." http://bit.ly/32xmkGY
ITEP: Companies now have a chance to appeal when locals reject their applications for Louisiana’s largest incentive program thanks to a measure that the Board of Commerce and Industry approved at Gov. John Bel Edwards' urging. http://bit.ly/397inLG
Pollution: Four industrial facilities in the New Orleans-Baton Rouge corridor are among the nation's 10 biggest generators of airborne toxicity in populated areas, according to a new report. http://bit.ly/395AgKV
Hemp policy: Louisiana has started handing out its first licenses to farmers allowing them to grow hemp, as the state agriculture agency finished crafting regulations for the industry here following the Legislature legalizing the growth of the crop last year. http://bit.ly/3a2KE6e
New Orleans: RTA's chief contractor is falling short of new requirements for keeping buses and streetcars on schedule, angering authority leaders months into a new contract. http://bit.ly/32wCFMi
Judges: Gov. John Bel Edwards has joined the chorus of officials calling for the resignation of an Assumption Parish judge who admitted to a local TV station that she used the n-word in text messages to her former lover. http://bit.ly/2vkchsS
ICYMI: Rep. Steve Scalise shot back at a Bernie Sanders campaign surrogate who asked for examples of his supporters being "bad." http://bit.ly/2v58QpH
Coming up…
At the Capitol
- Senate Labor and Industrial Relations meets Friday at 10 a.m. in the John J. Hainkel, Jr. Room.
- House Appropriations meets Monday at 1 p.m., Tuesday at 9 a.m. and Wednesday at 9 a.m. in Room 5.
- Occupational Licensing Review Commission meets Friday at 10 a.m. in Room 1.
- Joint Governmental Affairs meets Monday at 10 a.m. in Room 6.
- Comite River Diversion Canal Project Task Force meets Wednesday at 10:30 am Room 6.
Governor's schedule
- The governor has no publicly announced appearances.
