A $275 million program aimed at helping small businesses survive the pandemic is complete and provided grants to more than 20,000 businesses for about $12,000 each, state Treasurer John Schroder said Thursday.

The assistance is called the Main Street Recovery Grant Program.

It was pushed by Republican lawmakers during the 2020 regular legislative session.

"The program achieved what the Legislature envisioned," Schroder told reporters. "It got money, more than $260 million, quickly into the pockets of small businesses across Louisiana."

Administrative costs totaled $12.1 million.

Schroder, a Republican and a former House member, said the money was generally used for the reimbursement of expenses.

He said it went to firms in all 64 parishes and those owned by minorities, women and veterans collected $162 million in grants, or four times more than the legislation required.

Sen. Heather Cloud R-Turkey Creek, one of the sponsors of the bill with Sen. Bodi White, said she and others started hearing from small business owners shortly after the pandemic began in the spring of 2020.

"They started calling us. They called myself, Sen. White and legislators across the state for help, for relief," said Cloud, a former small business owner herself.

Cloud and White, R-Central, are vice-chair and chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, respectively.

The plan sparked controversy in the GOP-controlled Legislature last year, including criticism from some Democrats that the federal dollars which financed the aid could be better spent elsewhere.

The effort originally totaled $300 million but was trimmed by $25 million to help finance $250 payments to front-line workers who stayed on the job during the early days of the pandemic.

The program began July 28 and had to be wrapped up by Dec. 31.

Schroder said 20,071 firms received grants that averaged $12,648.

Another 6,000 applications could not be filled because of a lack of money.

Schroder said 20,071 applications were turned down for a variety of reasons.

He said 166 businesses submitted fraudulent applications, including phony tax returns, and state officials are trying to recover $1.5 million.

Schroder said 107 companies have been turned over to the state's inspector general.

He said five or six firms accidentally got two checks and have been reluctant to return them.

Schroder said those companies can expect emails, telephone calls and a possible visit from the state treasurer.

"I consider that to be theft," he said.

The Louisiana Legislative Auditor's office helped oversee the process from the start.

Schroder said half the businesses that landed grants had not gotten federal aid previously.

He said 70% got the maximum amount allowable.

The plan sparked controversy in September when Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, asked legislative leaders to move $175 million out of the effort to shore up Louisiana's unemployment fund and for other services because he said the Main Street effort was not working as advertised.

Schroder heatedly disputed Edwards' comments and said all the money would be allocated to ailing businesses.

He said Thursday the incident points up the need for better communication in the State Capitol.

"That was unfortunate because nobody ever stopped to ask the treasurer how the program was going," Schroder said. "As you know I was pretty irritated about it."