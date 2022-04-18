U.S. Sen. John Kennedy has raised nearly 20 times as much money as his two Democratic challengers combined, according to the latest campaign finance reports.
The news seems likely to buttress the opinion of national handicappers that Kennedy, a Republican, remains a heavy favorite as he seeks a second six-year term. The primary is Nov. 8.
Kennedy had collected $22.78 million through March 31 and had $13.96 million on hand, according to his Federal Election Commission filing.
His fundraising prowess dwarfed the $1.3 million raised by the two Democrats, Gary Chambers Jr. and Luke Mixon.
Chambers, a social activist in Baton Rouge, has quickly outdistanced Mixon in his ability to raise money.
Chambers had collected $880,000 through March 31 and had $470,000 in cash.
Mixon, a former Navy fighter pilot who now flies commercially for Delta Air Lines, had collected $477,000 through March 31 and had $241,000 on hand.
“We’re the frontrunner among Democrats by a mile,” said Chambers spokesperson Randy Jones.
Kennedy is running with the support of former President Donald Trump and as a vocal opponent of President Joe Biden.
In a recent online fundraising appeal, Kennedy said he wants to continue to work for “secure borders” and to “stand up to China.”
During his first term, Kennedy voted for the tax cuts pushed through Congress by Trump that favored big companies, supported Trump’s failed efforts to dismantle Obamacare and voted against Biden’s spending plan to revitalize the national economy.
Kennedy joined virtually all other Republican senators in rejecting Ketanji Brown Jackson as Biden’s nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court. She won confirmation anyway thanks to the support of all Democrats.
Mixon has been challenging Kennedy longer than Chambers, having entered the race in October.
Mixon is running as a moderate in the mold of Gov. John Bel Edwards, as a former fighter pilot and Naval Academy graduate who opposes abortion but supported Biden’s infrastructure package and backs the president’s initiative to spend more money on health care, climate change and early childhood education.
"Luke continues gaining traction, and we're excited about the direction we are heading," said Ben Riggs, the campaign manager.
Chambers entered the race in January with the advantage of being better known after finishing third in the special election last year to replace Cedric Richmond in a congressional district that’s based in New Orleans but stretches to Baton Rouge.
During the Senate race, Chambers has shown a flair for attracting attention by releasing two online ads that would make a traditional media adviser blanche in distress.
In one ad, Chambers smoked a cigarette containing marijuana and tobacco and decried laws that have locked up millions of people for small amounts of marijuana. That’s a waste of money, Chambers said, as footage showed him smoking the cigarette, known as a blunt, in a field.
In a second ad, Chambers burned a Confederate flag and said racism has forced too many Black people to live in poverty, lack health insurance and not have the right to vote.
Chambers’ latest campaign finance report shows he paid a $423 fine to the FEC. That was because his campaign failed to file two quarterly reports last year on time, a problem that was rectified, Jones said.