Who Dats gather at Jackson Square for the Blackout & Gold Second Line Parade Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in New Orleans. Participants, marching to the theme, ÔCheated but not Defeated,Õ waved yellow flags, the kind not thrown on an obvious pass interference call during the New Orleans SaintsÕ NFC championship game against the Los Angeles Rams, and mourned the untimely end to the Saints season. The event was one of many around the city on Sunday celebrating the culture and heart of New Orleans, and not the NFL, during the Super Bowl.