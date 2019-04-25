NO.boycottsecondline283.020419.jpg
A bid to name Interstate 10 "Who Dat Nation Highway" across south Louisiana was sidelined Thursday in favor of a more modest tribute to the New Orleans Saints.

Instead, welcome signs to Louisiana on the Texas and Mississippi borders will also say "Home of the Who Dat Nation" under a bill that won approval in the Senate Transportation Committee.

Under the bill, the same message will be added to the Superdome exit on I-10 in New Orleans.

The measure, Senate Bill 134, next faces action in the full Senate.

Sen. Wesley Bishop, D-New Orleans and sponsor of the bill, told the panel he recently learned that the federal government in 1965 designated I-10 from Florida to California as Blue Star Highway in tribute to the nation's veterans.

"I did not want to affect that whatsoever," Bishop said.

The original legislation would have designated I-10 "Who Dat Nation Highway" from the Mississippi state line to the Texas border.

Those two signs would have cost the state $3,360, according to the fiscal note.

Officials said the additions to the existing welcome signs spelled out in the bill will cost less than that.

