Governor John Bel Edwards speaks during a press conference at Orleans Justice Center in New Orleans, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. Governor Edwards announced Justice Reinvestment grants are being distributed to Orleans, Jefferson and St. Tammany parishes.

 Advocate Staff photo by SOPHIA GERMER

Gov. John Bel Edwards has granted pardons to more than 100 people since taking office — far outpacing his predecessor, who ignored actions on most recommendations sent to him by the board he appointed.

Edwards' administration said his actions are the result of former Gov. Bobby Jindal's inaction on hundreds of pardon recommendations that created a backlog of people seeking to have their rights restored years after their convictions. A pardon allows a criminal record to be expunged from the public record.

"When Gov. Edwards came in, he said 'Look, I take this constitutional role that I have very seriously,' ” Edwards' chief legal counsel Matthew Block said in an interview with The Advocate.

Edwards, a Democrat who took office in 2016, has denied one recommendation and hasn't acted on nearly 50 cases that have been sent to him for review, according to records from the Governor's Office.

Requests for a pardon reach the governor's desk only after they are recommended by the state Pardon Board that he appoints. The governor makes the ultimate call.

In most cases — all that Edwards has approved — a pardon is a restoration of rights that convicts lose, including hunting privileges, gun ownership and professional licensure.

Edwards has approved 119 of the 164 that have made it to his desk.

Jindal, a Republican who unsuccessfully sought the 2016 GOP presidential nomination, approved just 83 of the 738 pardon recommendations he received over two terms, or about 1 in every 9. Over the course of his two terms, in multiple statements to The Advocate, Jindal said he viewed the pardon power as something he would use only in exceptional cases.

"What had happened in the previous administration dictated some of the issues for Gov. Edwards," Block said. "So many applications had just been stacked up and sitting in the Governor's Office with no action. There were hundreds of applications that had not been acted upon that had all been unanimous recommendations from the board."

At this same point in his first term, Jindal had granted 23 pardons and one sentence reduction. He rejected 28 pardon recommendations, and more than 300 recommendations remained on his desk awaiting action.

"Everything that was left on Jindal's desk at the end of his term, those offenders or applicants were given a one-year grace period to reapply," said Francis Abbott, head of the Pardon Board under Edwards. Abbott was not in that role during the Jindal administration.

Block said Edwards was aware of the backlog and the pressure to act on cases when he took office.

"He takes (the board) recommendation seriously and gives it deference, but at the same time, he asks our own office to do an evaluation of the recommendation and then he reviews it himself," he said. "A lot of these are people who have not served any prison time or haven't been incarcerated in many decades."

Edwards' approach aligns much more closely with Jindal's predecessors.

Former Gov. Kathleen Blanco, a Democrat, approved clemency for 285 prisoners during her one term in office, and former Gov. Mike Foster, a Republican, granted clemency to 455 over the course of his two terms.

Since Edwards has taken office, Louisiana has shed its dubious distinction as the world's per capita prison capital — largely thanks to a criminal justice overhaul that has allowed the release of some nonviolent offenders ahead of schedule.

Edwards is seeking re-election next year. The slate of his Republican challengers is still to be determined. Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone threw his hat into the race last week, while U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, Attorney General Jeff Landry, U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham and others are said to be mulling the idea.

Criminal justice handling could become a major issue in the race.

A review of each of the pardons Edwards has granted, PDF copies of which were obtained by The Advocate through a public records request, shows more than a dozen were done with the exclusion of the right to possess firearms, while all rights were restored to most others. More than half of the 119 had received suspended sentences, which means they did not serve time behind bars.

The oldest case dates back to 1966, while the newest conviction was from 2011.

The one denial was for a habitual offender who isn't from and doesn't currently live in Louisiana, said Tina Vanichchagorn, the governor's deputy executive counsel who handles most pardon applications.

While 164 have made it to the governor's desk, the Pardon Board fields dozens more each year.

"They really take what they do seriously," Vanichchagorn said.

Most of the pardons were for people with drug charges, records show.

Among the more high-profile cases Edwards has taken up, he approved a pardon for former Iberia Parish President Wilfred Langlinais, who had received a positive recommendation during the Jindal administration but never received final action from the governor.

Langlinais pleaded guilty to malfeasance in office in 2007 after a legislative auditor's report noted inappropriate actions on contracts, expense accounts and other findings.

Edwards also granted a pardon to Hang Nguyen, a Gretna convenience store owner who was convicted on a conspiracy charge over an altered lottery ticket.

LastFirstJurisdictionCrimeConviction yearSentencing before pardonDate signedNote 1Note 2
AddisonMyles EvanCalcasieuPossession with intent to distribute Diazepam and LSD19985 years DOC on each charge, served concurrent, suspended; 5 years probation11/7/2016  
Alford CredeurTara LynnLivingstonNegligent homicide19985 years DOC, suspended; 5 years probation9/27/2017  
AllenMarcus SamuelMadisonPossession with intent to distribute marijuana19912 years DOC, suspended; 2 years probation4/6/2017  
Andrus Sr.TracyAcadia, Bossier, CaddoSimple burglary; Issuing worthless Checks; felony theft (4 counts)1980, 19912 years DOC, suspended; 2 years probation / 6 years DOC / 6 years DOC7/13/2018  
AntonowiczJohn WilliamVernon, CalcasieuSimple arson/simple escape; Simple escape - Type 11978, 198915 years DOC, suspended; 1 year DOC; 5 years probation10/10/2016  
AppelLisa KayeOrleansCrime against nature; possession of cocaine19993 years DOC on both12/21/2017Pardon excludes right to own, possess, receive, ship and transfer firearmsAKA: Lisa Ripp; Lisa Cummings Ripp
ArceneauxAndre JohnTerrebonneDistribution of marijuana (2 counts)19895 years DOC on each, suspended; 3 years probation10/10/2016  
AymondJenniferJeffersonDistribution of MDMA (3 counts); distribution of cocaine (2 counts); possession of MDMA; possession of cocaine20081 year DOC, suspended; 1 year probation8/16/2018  
BaileyFrank LeeRapidesSimple burglary19712 years DOC, suspended; 2 years probation10/10/2016  
BentzenDavid ArthurCaddoSimple criminal damage to property19841 year Parish Jail, suspended; 18 months probation7/13/2018  
BonnetCharles ThomasLafayetteSimple burglary of an auto1985Sentence suspended; 1 year probation5/8/2017  
BoudreauxDavid GregorySt. TammanyTheft over $50019971 year probation with special conditions (Article 893)12/20/2016  
BrittJeffereyTensasMalfeasance in office19993 years DOC, suspended; 4 years probation4/6/2017  
BrownCoreyOrleansPossession of cocaine199818 months DOC7/13/2018  
BryanAlton RayOuachitaUnauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling20033 years DOC, suspended; 2 years probation10/10/2016  
CambreGregory ScottSt. John the BaptistPossession of cocaine20063 years DOC; 2 years probation10/10/2016  
CanadaTiffany L.BossierIllegal possession of stolen things19992 years DOC, suspended; 2 years probation2/16/2017Pardon excludes right to own, possess, receive, ship and transfer firearms 
CardonJarred MichaelJeffersonAttempted theft; Theft $100-$50019966 months parish jail, suspended; 6 months inactive probation; 2 years DOC, suspended; 2 years probation2/7/2018  
CarmoucheRebecka Hope LachneyAvoyellesPossession of Dihydrocodeinone20012 years DOC, suspended; 2 years probation6/30/2017  
ChambersJeromeEast Baton RougeAttempted possession of cocaine19952.5 years DOC with IMPACT program7/13/2018  
ClarkJames BenjaminTerrebonneIllegal use of a weapon (2 counts)19862 years DOC, suspended; 2 years probation10/10/2006  
CoffmanSteven WesleyVernonDistribution of marijuana19917 years DOC4/12/2017  
CooperSeth KemmelOuachitaAggravated battery20035 years DOC, 3.5 years suspended; 3 years probation7/13/2018  
CovingtonJoshua JamesEast Baton RougeIllegal possession of stolen things; Armed robbery19981 year hard labor; 5 years hard labor4/6/2017Pardon excludes right to own, possess, receive, ship and transfer firearms 
CrookDaniel EstesUS District Court - Western LAFalse statement; Disposal of property mortgage or pledge to farm credit agencies201124 months in BOP; 60 months supervised release12/20/2016Restoration of state civil and citizen rights, excluding right to own, possess, receive, ship and transfer firearms 
DavisVernita AnnetteCaddoDistribution of cocaine20005 years DOC8/16/2018 AKA Vernita Davis-Brown
De CardenasJulio BarbaroSt. MartinPossession of marijuana with intent to distribute200110 years DOC, suspended; 3 years probation4/12/2017Pardon excludes right to own, possess, receive, ship and transfer firearms 
DeLatteRyan LeoPlaqueminesPossession of marijuana (2nd offense)200118 months DOC, suspended; 1 year active probation; 4 years inactive probation5/8/2017  
DerveloyCurtis JamesLivingstonSimple burglary19823 years DOC, suspended; 2 years probation7/13/2018  
DixonDonnie WoodrowCaddoPossession of marijuana with intent to distribute19885 years DOC, suspended to 5 years probation12/20/2018  
FellShannon ElizabethSt. TammanyTheft between $100-$500; Theft of property19861 year DOC, suspended; 2 years probation8/16/2018  
FernandezDale CharlesAscensionSimple burglary; Possession of cocaine19925 years DOC, suspended; 2 years parish jail; 5 years probation5/8/2017Pardon excludes right to own, possess, receive, ship and transfer firearms 
FerrellBarbara AnnClaiborneSecond degree battery200815 months DOC, suspended; 15 months probation2/16/2017Pardon excludes right to own, possess, receive, ship and transfer firearms 
Fontenot IIIElvin ClemenceLafayettePossession of MDMA; Possession of Schedule IV20015 years DOC, suspended; 2 years probation on both charges (concurrent)8/24/2017  
GasparShawn MichaelTerrebonneDistribution of cocaine; Possession with intent to distribute19995 years DOC on each count (concurrent)6/30/2017  
GottschalckTravis CarterSt. TammanyPossession with intent to distribute marijuana20025 years DOC, suspended; 5 years probation9/27/2017  
HammondPaul BenjaminCaddoSimple robbery19995 years DOC, suspended; 3 years active probation11/7/2016  
HarrisKavaodasJeffersonAttempted criminal abandonment20031 year probation8/16/2018 AKA Kavodas Johnson
Hayes Jr.LarrySt. LandryAttempted murder197120 years DOC6/1/2017Pardon excludes right to own, possess, receive, ship and transfer firearms 
HernandezRoberto BandaWebsterConspiracy to distribute Valium199910 years DOC, suspended; 5 years probation6/30/2017Pardon excludes right to own, possess, receive, ship and transfer firearms 
HerzogJohn EdwardLincolnPossession of cocaine20023 years DOC, susupended; 3 years probation7/13/2018  
HollandDebraEast Baton RougePossession Schedule I: Phencyclidine19802 years DOC, suspended; 2 years probation11/7/2016 AKA Debra Hall Holland, Debra Ann Holland, Debra Ann Hall, Debera Ann Hall, Debera Ann Ashworth, Debra Ann Ashworth
HunterShanita SantannaLaSalleAggrevated Battery20052 years DOC, suspended; 5 years probation11/3/2017Pardon excludes right to own, possess, receive, ship and transfer firearms 
JacobsWilliamOrleansConspiracy to commit public bribery199430 months DOC, suspended; 3 years probation11/7/2016  
JamesRaymond BarnellJeffersonPossession of cocaine19925 years DOC, suspended; 3 years active probation6/30/2017  
JamesJerome HoracioOrleansPossession of Crack19922 years DOC, suspended; 2 years probation6/30/2017  
JamesDavid AllenVernon, BeauregardSimple burglary; Simple burglary; Simple burglary1982, 19835 years DOC, suspended; 5 years probation; 8 years DOC; 5 years DOC9/27/2017  
JarrellDavid LeonJeffersonAttempt to acquire and obtain possession of Demeorl by fraud or deceit19752 years DOC, suspended; 2 years probation2/7/2018  
JeansonneMarcus DanielAllenIllegal use of weapon20022 years DOC, suspended; 2 years probation12/20/2016Pardon excludes right to own, possess, receive, ship and transfer firearms 
JenkinsSamuel JamesSt. TammanyDWI (3rd offense); DWI (4th offense)2002, 20033 years parish jail, suspended to 30 days; 5 years probation (later revoked and back to 3 years in parish jail). 10 years DOC suspended to 60 days; 5 years probation10/10/2016Pardon excludes right to own, possess, receive, ship and transfer firearms 
JonesSidneyCalcasieuSimple burglary and teft; Armed robbery1964, 19652 years DOC, 6 months parish prison, suspended; 6 months probation. Probation revoked, 5 years DOC.6/1/2017Pardon excludes right to own, possess, receive, ship and transfer firearms 
JulukeTodd MichaelOrleans, JeffersonPossession Schedule II; Possession marijuana; attempted possession cocaine; distribution of marijuana; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; Possession of cocaine1989, 1998, 20002 years DOC, 6 months parish prison; 5 years DOC, 6 months parish prison; 5 years DOC; 10 years DOC5/8/2017Pardon excludes right to own, possess, receive, ship and transfer firearms 
Kennedy-ArmantMargaret SeibraOrleansAggrevated Battery19951 year probation11/7/2016Pardon excludes right to own, possess, receive, ship and transfer firearms 
KoellingLevi ChadLaSalle, RapidesPossession of meth; simple arson20032 years DOC, suspended; 2 years probation; 3 years DOC, suspended; 5 years probation7/13/2018  
LachneyHarvey JosephEast Baton RougeDistribution of phencyclidine19781 year DOC, suspended; 2 years probation11/3/2017  
LambertBrandi LynnBeauregardForgery; Posession of hydrocodone20043 years DOC (each count, concurrent), suspended; 3 years probation11/7/2016Pardon excludes right to own, possess, receive, ship and transfer firearms 
LanglinaisWilfred JosephIberiaMalfeasance in office20075 years DOC, suspended; 5 years probation11/3/2017 Former Iberia Parish President
LeBertHwan JamesSt. MartinUnauthorized use of access card $300-$500; Unauthorized use of an access card $500+20015 years DOC, suspended; 4 years probation5/8/2017  
LeBertPhillip RayVernon, CalcasieuPossession with intent to distribute marijuana; aggravated assault; disturbing the peace; resisting an officer1982, 19915 years DOC, suspended; 5 years probation; 6 months parish prison; 90 days parish prison; 5 months parish prison, suspended; 2 years probation6/30/2017  
Ledet IIIDuval ThomasTerrebonnePossession of ecstacy20053 years DOC, suspended; 3 years probation8/16/2018  
LewisGrover LenardWebsterPossession of cocaine; distribution of cocaine1990, 19925 years DOC, 3 years DOC, suspended; 3 years probation12/20/2016  
LouisSean ClevonOrleansUnauthorized use of a movable20005 years DOC, suspended; 5 years probation12/20/2016  
Lowery Jr.Oliver HowardOuachitaSimple burglary19944 years DOC, suspended; 5 years probation6/1/2017  
MabileToby M.JeffersonUnauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling2001Deferred sentence (Article 893); 1 year house arres; 1 year probation7/13/2018  
MaestasJoseph MichaelJeffersonDistribution of marijuana (2 counts); possession with intent to distribute marijuana19965 years DOC on each count (concurrent)6/1/2017Pardon excludes right to own, possess, receive, ship and transfer firearms 
McBrideJerry ShawOuachita, JacksonSimple burglary; DWI; Simple burglary1973, 1978, 19932 years DOC, suspended; 5 years probation; 125 days/fine; 3 years DOC, suspended; 3 years probation9/27/2017  
McDonaldDonaldJeffersonCarnal knowledge of Juvenile19666 months parish prison6/30/2017  
McGinnis Sr.Samuel AlsdanoOrleansPossession with intent to distribute cocaine19935 years DOC, suspended; 5 years probation2/7/2018  
McLinJames RussellLivingstonAggravated Battery (3 counts)19805 years DOC on each count (concurrent), suspended; 5 years probation plus one year in parish jail7/11/2018  
McMillon IIDavid GeorgeJeffersonAttempted possession of cocaine19952 years DOC, suspended; 1 year probation2/7/2018  
MiddletonKevin A.OrleansCarnal knowledge of Juvenile19883 years DOC, suspended; 3 years probation; set aside through Article 8938/16/2018  
MillerTimmy MarioWashingtonIllegal use of a weapon20071 year probation (Article 893)2/7/2018 AKA Timothy Miller
MitchellMichael ThomasOrleansIllegal possession of stolen things19811 year DOC, suspended; 3 years probation8/13/2018Pardon excludes right to own, possess, receive, ship and transfer firearms 
Moreau Jr.Ricky NelsonLafayettePossession with intent to distribute marijuana; illegal possession of stolen things1999, 20005 years DOC, suspended; 2 years probation, extended one year; 5 years DOC, susupended; 2 years probation2/7/2018  
MosesJoan GoingsAscensionAggrevated assault20067 months probation6/1/2017  
NguyenHang T.JeffersonConspiracy to commit false or altered lottery tickets20042 years DOC, suspended; 2 years probation9/27/2017 Convenience store owner $100K ticket altered
OliverDiana MariaEast Baton RougeSecond degree battery1998Deferred sentence; 4 years probation7/13/2018  
OliverAngelic MarieEast Baton RougePrincipal to possession of cocaine20012 years probation6/1/2017  
PelayoShawn LeeOrleansPossession of cocaine199850 hours community service; $500 fine; 2 years probation10/10/2016  
PeltBrandon WadeRapides, VernonDistribution of cocaine; Simple burglary20047 years DOC; 5 years DOC12/20/2016  
PhippsKevin WayneMorehousePossession of meth; simple arson19955 years DOC, suspended; 3 years probation5/8/2017  
PleCripPlaqueminesTheft over $50019732 years parish prison, suspended; 2 years probation10/10/2016 AKA David Cooper
Prado Sr.Randy ReneTerrebonneArmed robbery197915 years DOC, commuted to 8 years by EWE in 19858/16/2018  
PuckettDennis MichaelJeffersonCrime against nature20005 years probation10/10/2016  
PutmanClaraOuachitaDistribution of marijuana; distribution of meth (2 counts)20025 years DOC, suspended; 5 years probation5/8/2017  
RausinRobert ShaunFranklinCarnal knowledge of Juvenile20026 years DOC, suspended; 3 years surpervision4/12/2017  
RinkerMichael K.JeffersonDistribution of MDMA (4 counts)20005 years DOC, suspended; 5 years probation7/2/2018  
RobinsonReginald DuaneCaddoIllegal use of a weapon/dangerous instrument200518 months DOC, suspended; 18 months probation6/1/2018  
RussMark DominicJeffersonAccess devise fraud; attempted possession with intent to distribute marijuana1995, 19962 years DOC, suspended; 2 years probation; 2 years DOC12/21/2018  
RussellThomas MonroeAscensionSecond degree battery20005 years DOC, suspended; 5 years probation11/3/2017  
ScottSarina LynnTerrebonneFelony Theft, forgery20036 years DOC, suspended; 3 years probation7/13/2018Pardon excludes right to own, possess, receive, ship and transfer firearms 
ShankJohn JosephLafayettePossession with intent to distribute marijuana19935 years DOC, suspended; 5 years probation9/27/2017  
SimonNorbert G.OuachitaConspiracy to distribute marijuana19933 years DOC8/16/2018  
SmithDarren LouisOrleansPossession of cocaine; possession of marijuana19942 years probation6/1/2017  
SmithJarrett M.JeffersonSimple burglary199418 months DOC12/20/2016  
SmithJennifer LouiseOuachitaPossession of cocaine; distribution of cocaine on school property20015 years probation; 1 year DOC (probation revoked)8/16/2018  
SonnierLawrence JuniusOrleansPossession of cocaine19883 years DOC, suspended; 3 years probation7/13/2018  
St. PierreTasha RaeSt. John the BaptistPossession with intent to distribute alprazolam (Xanax)20014 years DOC, suspended; 4 years probation7/13/2018  
St. PierreJason PaulSt. TammanyPossession of schedule II substance; schedule III20085 years probation - Article 89311/7/2016  
StarrSeth ErnestTerrebonnePossession with intent to distribute schedule I; possession of ghb; possession of xanax; possession of marijuana; mingling of harmful substances1997, 19997 years DOC, suspended; 1 year probation; 5 years DOC each count (concurrent)8/16/2018  
Stickell DuboisPatricia Lynn LaCourRapidesPossession of Schedule II substance20053 years probation - Article 89310/8/2017  
ThorntonWilliam HenryJeffersonPossession of cocaine19962 years probation10/10/2016  
TrauxDaniel W.St. TammanyDWI (3rd offense)19995 years DOC, suspended all but 1 year; 5 years probation8/16/2018  
TurnageWilliam J.Jefferson, East Baton RougeDistribution of diazepam; possesison with intent to distribute diazepam1999, 20005 years DOC, suspended; 3 years probation; 7 years DOC later resentenced to 3 years DOC8/16/2018  
TweedelJohn RussellSt. LandryIllegal possesison of stolen things20002 year parish prison, 18 months suspended; 3 years probation11/7/2016  
VidrineJames DouglasSt. LandryTheft19963 years probation - Article 8932/7/2018  
VoorhiesWalter JamesIberiaDistribution of marijuana19833 years DOC9/27/2017  
WaldenMary ChauffeSt. TammanyTheft over $50019772 years DOC, suspended; 3 years probation10/10/2016  
WattsDuane WilliamEast Baton RougePossession with intent to distribute methaqualone19842 years probation6/30/2017 AKA William Duane Watts
WesleyAngelaLincolnBank fraud (2 counts)199410 years DOC each count (concurrent), suspended; 5 years probation each count (consecutive); 6 months parish prison each count (concurrently)6/30/2017  
WilliamsJames EmileAcadiaArmed robbery (2 counts)19958 years DOC each count (concurrent)8/16/2018  
Williams Jr.Thestler LeoJacksonAttempted possession with intent to distribute marijuana19785 years DOC8/16/2018  
Wilson Jr.Danny RexCaddoIllegal possession of stolen things19923 years DOC, suspended; 2 years probation4/6/2017  
WindhamMartinOuachitaSimple burglary (2 counts)19673 years Angola; 3 years DOC, suspended; 3 years probation6/30/2017  
WyattCharlotte LavetteCaddoFelony theft20032 years DOC, suspended; 3 years probation2/7/2018  
YoungOdis WayneRapidesSimple burglary1982Deferred sentence; 2 years probation; 10 weekends in parish prison7/13/2018  

