Gov. John Bel Edwards has granted pardons to more than 100 people since taking office — far outpacing his predecessor, who ignored actions on most recommendations sent to him by the board he appointed.
Edwards' administration said his actions are the result of former Gov. Bobby Jindal's inaction on hundreds of pardon recommendations that created a backlog of people seeking to have their rights restored years after their convictions. A pardon allows a criminal record to be expunged from the public record.
"When Gov. Edwards came in, he said 'Look, I take this constitutional role that I have very seriously,' ” Edwards' chief legal counsel Matthew Block said in an interview with The Advocate.
Edwards, a Democrat who took office in 2016, has denied one recommendation and hasn't acted on nearly 50 cases that have been sent to him for review, according to records from the Governor's Office.
Requests for a pardon reach the governor's desk only after they are recommended by the state Pardon Board that he appoints. The governor makes the ultimate call.
In most cases — all that Edwards has approved — a pardon is a restoration of rights that convicts lose, including hunting privileges, gun ownership and professional licensure.
Edwards has approved 119 of the 164 that have made it to his desk.
Jindal, a Republican who unsuccessfully sought the 2016 GOP presidential nomination, approved just 83 of the 738 pardon recommendations he received over two terms, or about 1 in every 9. Over the course of his two terms, in multiple statements to The Advocate, Jindal said he viewed the pardon power as something he would use only in exceptional cases.
"What had happened in the previous administration dictated some of the issues for Gov. Edwards," Block said. "So many applications had just been stacked up and sitting in the Governor's Office with no action. There were hundreds of applications that had not been acted upon that had all been unanimous recommendations from the board."
At this same point in his first term, Jindal had granted 23 pardons and one sentence reduction. He rejected 28 pardon recommendations, and more than 300 recommendations remained on his desk awaiting action.
"Everything that was left on Jindal's desk at the end of his term, those offenders or applicants were given a one-year grace period to reapply," said Francis Abbott, head of the Pardon Board under Edwards. Abbott was not in that role during the Jindal administration.
Block said Edwards was aware of the backlog and the pressure to act on cases when he took office.
"He takes (the board) recommendation seriously and gives it deference, but at the same time, he asks our own office to do an evaluation of the recommendation and then he reviews it himself," he said. "A lot of these are people who have not served any prison time or haven't been incarcerated in many decades."
Edwards' approach aligns much more closely with Jindal's predecessors.
Former Gov. Kathleen Blanco, a Democrat, approved clemency for 285 prisoners during her one term in office, and former Gov. Mike Foster, a Republican, granted clemency to 455 over the course of his two terms.
Since Edwards has taken office, Louisiana has shed its dubious distinction as the world's per capita prison capital — largely thanks to a criminal justice overhaul that has allowed the release of some nonviolent offenders ahead of schedule.
Edwards is seeking re-election next year. The slate of his Republican challengers is still to be determined. Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone threw his hat into the race last week, while U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, Attorney General Jeff Landry, U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham and others are said to be mulling the idea.
Criminal justice handling could become a major issue in the race.
A review of each of the pardons Edwards has granted, PDF copies of which were obtained by The Advocate through a public records request, shows more than a dozen were done with the exclusion of the right to possess firearms, while all rights were restored to most others. More than half of the 119 had received suspended sentences, which means they did not serve time behind bars.
The oldest case dates back to 1966, while the newest conviction was from 2011.
The one denial was for a habitual offender who isn't from and doesn't currently live in Louisiana, said Tina Vanichchagorn, the governor's deputy executive counsel who handles most pardon applications.
While 164 have made it to the governor's desk, the Pardon Board fields dozens more each year.
"They really take what they do seriously," Vanichchagorn said.
Most of the pardons were for people with drug charges, records show.
Among the more high-profile cases Edwards has taken up, he approved a pardon for former Iberia Parish President Wilfred Langlinais, who had received a positive recommendation during the Jindal administration but never received final action from the governor.
Langlinais pleaded guilty to malfeasance in office in 2007 after a legislative auditor's report noted inappropriate actions on contracts, expense accounts and other findings.
Edwards also granted a pardon to Hang Nguyen, a Gretna convenience store owner who was convicted on a conspiracy charge over an altered lottery ticket.
|Last
|First
|Jurisdiction
|Crime
|Conviction year
|Sentencing before pardon
|Date signed
|Note 1
|Note 2
|Addison
|Myles Evan
|Calcasieu
|Possession with intent to distribute Diazepam and LSD
|1998
|5 years DOC on each charge, served concurrent, suspended; 5 years probation
|11/7/2016
|Alford Credeur
|Tara Lynn
|Livingston
|Negligent homicide
|1998
|5 years DOC, suspended; 5 years probation
|9/27/2017
|Allen
|Marcus Samuel
|Madison
|Possession with intent to distribute marijuana
|1991
|2 years DOC, suspended; 2 years probation
|4/6/2017
|Andrus Sr.
|Tracy
|Acadia, Bossier, Caddo
|Simple burglary; Issuing worthless Checks; felony theft (4 counts)
|1980, 1991
|2 years DOC, suspended; 2 years probation / 6 years DOC / 6 years DOC
|7/13/2018
|Antonowicz
|John William
|Vernon, Calcasieu
|Simple arson/simple escape; Simple escape - Type 1
|1978, 1989
|15 years DOC, suspended; 1 year DOC; 5 years probation
|10/10/2016
|Appel
|Lisa Kaye
|Orleans
|Crime against nature; possession of cocaine
|1999
|3 years DOC on both
|12/21/2017
|Pardon excludes right to own, possess, receive, ship and transfer firearms
|AKA: Lisa Ripp; Lisa Cummings Ripp
|Arceneaux
|Andre John
|Terrebonne
|Distribution of marijuana (2 counts)
|1989
|5 years DOC on each, suspended; 3 years probation
|10/10/2016
|Aymond
|Jennifer
|Jefferson
|Distribution of MDMA (3 counts); distribution of cocaine (2 counts); possession of MDMA; possession of cocaine
|2008
|1 year DOC, suspended; 1 year probation
|8/16/2018
|Bailey
|Frank Lee
|Rapides
|Simple burglary
|1971
|2 years DOC, suspended; 2 years probation
|10/10/2016
|Bentzen
|David Arthur
|Caddo
|Simple criminal damage to property
|1984
|1 year Parish Jail, suspended; 18 months probation
|7/13/2018
|Bonnet
|Charles Thomas
|Lafayette
|Simple burglary of an auto
|1985
|Sentence suspended; 1 year probation
|5/8/2017
|Boudreaux
|David Gregory
|St. Tammany
|Theft over $500
|1997
|1 year probation with special conditions (Article 893)
|12/20/2016
|Britt
|Jefferey
|Tensas
|Malfeasance in office
|1999
|3 years DOC, suspended; 4 years probation
|4/6/2017
|Brown
|Corey
|Orleans
|Possession of cocaine
|1998
|18 months DOC
|7/13/2018
|Bryan
|Alton Ray
|Ouachita
|Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
|2003
|3 years DOC, suspended; 2 years probation
|10/10/2016
|Cambre
|Gregory Scott
|St. John the Baptist
|Possession of cocaine
|2006
|3 years DOC; 2 years probation
|10/10/2016
|Canada
|Tiffany L.
|Bossier
|Illegal possession of stolen things
|1999
|2 years DOC, suspended; 2 years probation
|2/16/2017
|Pardon excludes right to own, possess, receive, ship and transfer firearms
|Cardon
|Jarred Michael
|Jefferson
|Attempted theft; Theft $100-$500
|1996
|6 months parish jail, suspended; 6 months inactive probation; 2 years DOC, suspended; 2 years probation
|2/7/2018
|Carmouche
|Rebecka Hope Lachney
|Avoyelles
|Possession of Dihydrocodeinone
|2001
|2 years DOC, suspended; 2 years probation
|6/30/2017
|Chambers
|Jerome
|East Baton Rouge
|Attempted possession of cocaine
|1995
|2.5 years DOC with IMPACT program
|7/13/2018
|Clark
|James Benjamin
|Terrebonne
|Illegal use of a weapon (2 counts)
|1986
|2 years DOC, suspended; 2 years probation
|10/10/2006
|Coffman
|Steven Wesley
|Vernon
|Distribution of marijuana
|1991
|7 years DOC
|4/12/2017
|Cooper
|Seth Kemmel
|Ouachita
|Aggravated battery
|2003
|5 years DOC, 3.5 years suspended; 3 years probation
|7/13/2018
|Covington
|Joshua James
|East Baton Rouge
|Illegal possession of stolen things; Armed robbery
|1998
|1 year hard labor; 5 years hard labor
|4/6/2017
|Pardon excludes right to own, possess, receive, ship and transfer firearms
|Crook
|Daniel Estes
|US District Court - Western LA
|False statement; Disposal of property mortgage or pledge to farm credit agencies
|2011
|24 months in BOP; 60 months supervised release
|12/20/2016
|Restoration of state civil and citizen rights, excluding right to own, possess, receive, ship and transfer firearms
|Davis
|Vernita Annette
|Caddo
|Distribution of cocaine
|2000
|5 years DOC
|8/16/2018
|AKA Vernita Davis-Brown
|De Cardenas
|Julio Barbaro
|St. Martin
|Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
|2001
|10 years DOC, suspended; 3 years probation
|4/12/2017
|Pardon excludes right to own, possess, receive, ship and transfer firearms
|DeLatte
|Ryan Leo
|Plaquemines
|Possession of marijuana (2nd offense)
|2001
|18 months DOC, suspended; 1 year active probation; 4 years inactive probation
|5/8/2017
|Derveloy
|Curtis James
|Livingston
|Simple burglary
|1982
|3 years DOC, suspended; 2 years probation
|7/13/2018
|Dixon
|Donnie Woodrow
|Caddo
|Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
|1988
|5 years DOC, suspended to 5 years probation
|12/20/2018
|Fell
|Shannon Elizabeth
|St. Tammany
|Theft between $100-$500; Theft of property
|1986
|1 year DOC, suspended; 2 years probation
|8/16/2018
|Fernandez
|Dale Charles
|Ascension
|Simple burglary; Possession of cocaine
|1992
|5 years DOC, suspended; 2 years parish jail; 5 years probation
|5/8/2017
|Pardon excludes right to own, possess, receive, ship and transfer firearms
|Ferrell
|Barbara Ann
|Claiborne
|Second degree battery
|2008
|15 months DOC, suspended; 15 months probation
|2/16/2017
|Pardon excludes right to own, possess, receive, ship and transfer firearms
|Fontenot III
|Elvin Clemence
|Lafayette
|Possession of MDMA; Possession of Schedule IV
|2001
|5 years DOC, suspended; 2 years probation on both charges (concurrent)
|8/24/2017
|Gaspar
|Shawn Michael
|Terrebonne
|Distribution of cocaine; Possession with intent to distribute
|1999
|5 years DOC on each count (concurrent)
|6/30/2017
|Gottschalck
|Travis Carter
|St. Tammany
|Possession with intent to distribute marijuana
|2002
|5 years DOC, suspended; 5 years probation
|9/27/2017
|Hammond
|Paul Benjamin
|Caddo
|Simple robbery
|1999
|5 years DOC, suspended; 3 years active probation
|11/7/2016
|Harris
|Kavaodas
|Jefferson
|Attempted criminal abandonment
|2003
|1 year probation
|8/16/2018
|AKA Kavodas Johnson
|Hayes Jr.
|Larry
|St. Landry
|Attempted murder
|1971
|20 years DOC
|6/1/2017
|Pardon excludes right to own, possess, receive, ship and transfer firearms
|Hernandez
|Roberto Banda
|Webster
|Conspiracy to distribute Valium
|1999
|10 years DOC, suspended; 5 years probation
|6/30/2017
|Pardon excludes right to own, possess, receive, ship and transfer firearms
|Herzog
|John Edward
|Lincoln
|Possession of cocaine
|2002
|3 years DOC, susupended; 3 years probation
|7/13/2018
|Holland
|Debra
|East Baton Rouge
|Possession Schedule I: Phencyclidine
|1980
|2 years DOC, suspended; 2 years probation
|11/7/2016
|AKA Debra Hall Holland, Debra Ann Holland, Debra Ann Hall, Debera Ann Hall, Debera Ann Ashworth, Debra Ann Ashworth
|Hunter
|Shanita Santanna
|LaSalle
|Aggrevated Battery
|2005
|2 years DOC, suspended; 5 years probation
|11/3/2017
|Pardon excludes right to own, possess, receive, ship and transfer firearms
|Jacobs
|William
|Orleans
|Conspiracy to commit public bribery
|1994
|30 months DOC, suspended; 3 years probation
|11/7/2016
|James
|Raymond Barnell
|Jefferson
|Possession of cocaine
|1992
|5 years DOC, suspended; 3 years active probation
|6/30/2017
|James
|Jerome Horacio
|Orleans
|Possession of Crack
|1992
|2 years DOC, suspended; 2 years probation
|6/30/2017
|James
|David Allen
|Vernon, Beauregard
|Simple burglary; Simple burglary; Simple burglary
|1982, 1983
|5 years DOC, suspended; 5 years probation; 8 years DOC; 5 years DOC
|9/27/2017
|Jarrell
|David Leon
|Jefferson
|Attempt to acquire and obtain possession of Demeorl by fraud or deceit
|1975
|2 years DOC, suspended; 2 years probation
|2/7/2018
|Jeansonne
|Marcus Daniel
|Allen
|Illegal use of weapon
|2002
|2 years DOC, suspended; 2 years probation
|12/20/2016
|Pardon excludes right to own, possess, receive, ship and transfer firearms
|Jenkins
|Samuel James
|St. Tammany
|DWI (3rd offense); DWI (4th offense)
|2002, 2003
|3 years parish jail, suspended to 30 days; 5 years probation (later revoked and back to 3 years in parish jail). 10 years DOC suspended to 60 days; 5 years probation
|10/10/2016
|Pardon excludes right to own, possess, receive, ship and transfer firearms
|Jones
|Sidney
|Calcasieu
|Simple burglary and teft; Armed robbery
|1964, 1965
|2 years DOC, 6 months parish prison, suspended; 6 months probation. Probation revoked, 5 years DOC.
|6/1/2017
|Pardon excludes right to own, possess, receive, ship and transfer firearms
|Juluke
|Todd Michael
|Orleans, Jefferson
|Possession Schedule II; Possession marijuana; attempted possession cocaine; distribution of marijuana; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; Possession of cocaine
|1989, 1998, 2000
|2 years DOC, 6 months parish prison; 5 years DOC, 6 months parish prison; 5 years DOC; 10 years DOC
|5/8/2017
|Pardon excludes right to own, possess, receive, ship and transfer firearms
|Kennedy-Armant
|Margaret Seibra
|Orleans
|Aggrevated Battery
|1995
|1 year probation
|11/7/2016
|Pardon excludes right to own, possess, receive, ship and transfer firearms
|Koelling
|Levi Chad
|LaSalle, Rapides
|Possession of meth; simple arson
|2003
|2 years DOC, suspended; 2 years probation; 3 years DOC, suspended; 5 years probation
|7/13/2018
|Lachney
|Harvey Joseph
|East Baton Rouge
|Distribution of phencyclidine
|1978
|1 year DOC, suspended; 2 years probation
|11/3/2017
|Lambert
|Brandi Lynn
|Beauregard
|Forgery; Posession of hydrocodone
|2004
|3 years DOC (each count, concurrent), suspended; 3 years probation
|11/7/2016
|Pardon excludes right to own, possess, receive, ship and transfer firearms
|Langlinais
|Wilfred Joseph
|Iberia
|Malfeasance in office
|2007
|5 years DOC, suspended; 5 years probation
|11/3/2017
|Former Iberia Parish President
|LeBert
|Hwan James
|St. Martin
|Unauthorized use of access card $300-$500; Unauthorized use of an access card $500+
|2001
|5 years DOC, suspended; 4 years probation
|5/8/2017
|LeBert
|Phillip Ray
|Vernon, Calcasieu
|Possession with intent to distribute marijuana; aggravated assault; disturbing the peace; resisting an officer
|1982, 1991
|5 years DOC, suspended; 5 years probation; 6 months parish prison; 90 days parish prison; 5 months parish prison, suspended; 2 years probation
|6/30/2017
|Ledet III
|Duval Thomas
|Terrebonne
|Possession of ecstacy
|2005
|3 years DOC, suspended; 3 years probation
|8/16/2018
|Lewis
|Grover Lenard
|Webster
|Possession of cocaine; distribution of cocaine
|1990, 1992
|5 years DOC, 3 years DOC, suspended; 3 years probation
|12/20/2016
|Louis
|Sean Clevon
|Orleans
|Unauthorized use of a movable
|2000
|5 years DOC, suspended; 5 years probation
|12/20/2016
|Lowery Jr.
|Oliver Howard
|Ouachita
|Simple burglary
|1994
|4 years DOC, suspended; 5 years probation
|6/1/2017
|Mabile
|Toby M.
|Jefferson
|Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
|2001
|Deferred sentence (Article 893); 1 year house arres; 1 year probation
|7/13/2018
|Maestas
|Joseph Michael
|Jefferson
|Distribution of marijuana (2 counts); possession with intent to distribute marijuana
|1996
|5 years DOC on each count (concurrent)
|6/1/2017
|Pardon excludes right to own, possess, receive, ship and transfer firearms
|McBride
|Jerry Shaw
|Ouachita, Jackson
|Simple burglary; DWI; Simple burglary
|1973, 1978, 1993
|2 years DOC, suspended; 5 years probation; 125 days/fine; 3 years DOC, suspended; 3 years probation
|9/27/2017
|McDonald
|Donald
|Jefferson
|Carnal knowledge of Juvenile
|1966
|6 months parish prison
|6/30/2017
|McGinnis Sr.
|Samuel Alsdano
|Orleans
|Possession with intent to distribute cocaine
|1993
|5 years DOC, suspended; 5 years probation
|2/7/2018
|McLin
|James Russell
|Livingston
|Aggravated Battery (3 counts)
|1980
|5 years DOC on each count (concurrent), suspended; 5 years probation plus one year in parish jail
|7/11/2018
|McMillon II
|David George
|Jefferson
|Attempted possession of cocaine
|1995
|2 years DOC, suspended; 1 year probation
|2/7/2018
|Middleton
|Kevin A.
|Orleans
|Carnal knowledge of Juvenile
|1988
|3 years DOC, suspended; 3 years probation; set aside through Article 893
|8/16/2018
|Miller
|Timmy Mario
|Washington
|Illegal use of a weapon
|2007
|1 year probation (Article 893)
|2/7/2018
|AKA Timothy Miller
|Mitchell
|Michael Thomas
|Orleans
|Illegal possession of stolen things
|1981
|1 year DOC, suspended; 3 years probation
|8/13/2018
|Pardon excludes right to own, possess, receive, ship and transfer firearms
|Moreau Jr.
|Ricky Nelson
|Lafayette
|Possession with intent to distribute marijuana; illegal possession of stolen things
|1999, 2000
|5 years DOC, suspended; 2 years probation, extended one year; 5 years DOC, susupended; 2 years probation
|2/7/2018
|Moses
|Joan Goings
|Ascension
|Aggrevated assault
|2006
|7 months probation
|6/1/2017
|Nguyen
|Hang T.
|Jefferson
|Conspiracy to commit false or altered lottery tickets
|2004
|2 years DOC, suspended; 2 years probation
|9/27/2017
|Convenience store owner $100K ticket altered
|Oliver
|Diana Maria
|East Baton Rouge
|Second degree battery
|1998
|Deferred sentence; 4 years probation
|7/13/2018
|Oliver
|Angelic Marie
|East Baton Rouge
|Principal to possession of cocaine
|2001
|2 years probation
|6/1/2017
|Pelayo
|Shawn Lee
|Orleans
|Possession of cocaine
|1998
|50 hours community service; $500 fine; 2 years probation
|10/10/2016
|Pelt
|Brandon Wade
|Rapides, Vernon
|Distribution of cocaine; Simple burglary
|2004
|7 years DOC; 5 years DOC
|12/20/2016
|Phipps
|Kevin Wayne
|Morehouse
|Possession of meth; simple arson
|1995
|5 years DOC, suspended; 3 years probation
|5/8/2017
|Ple
|Crip
|Plaquemines
|Theft over $500
|1973
|2 years parish prison, suspended; 2 years probation
|10/10/2016
|AKA David Cooper
|Prado Sr.
|Randy Rene
|Terrebonne
|Armed robbery
|1979
|15 years DOC, commuted to 8 years by EWE in 1985
|8/16/2018
|Puckett
|Dennis Michael
|Jefferson
|Crime against nature
|2000
|5 years probation
|10/10/2016
|Putman
|Clara
|Ouachita
|Distribution of marijuana; distribution of meth (2 counts)
|2002
|5 years DOC, suspended; 5 years probation
|5/8/2017
|Rausin
|Robert Shaun
|Franklin
|Carnal knowledge of Juvenile
|2002
|6 years DOC, suspended; 3 years surpervision
|4/12/2017
|Rinker
|Michael K.
|Jefferson
|Distribution of MDMA (4 counts)
|2000
|5 years DOC, suspended; 5 years probation
|7/2/2018
|Robinson
|Reginald Duane
|Caddo
|Illegal use of a weapon/dangerous instrument
|2005
|18 months DOC, suspended; 18 months probation
|6/1/2018
|Russ
|Mark Dominic
|Jefferson
|Access devise fraud; attempted possession with intent to distribute marijuana
|1995, 1996
|2 years DOC, suspended; 2 years probation; 2 years DOC
|12/21/2018
|Russell
|Thomas Monroe
|Ascension
|Second degree battery
|2000
|5 years DOC, suspended; 5 years probation
|11/3/2017
|Scott
|Sarina Lynn
|Terrebonne
|Felony Theft, forgery
|2003
|6 years DOC, suspended; 3 years probation
|7/13/2018
|Pardon excludes right to own, possess, receive, ship and transfer firearms
|Shank
|John Joseph
|Lafayette
|Possession with intent to distribute marijuana
|1993
|5 years DOC, suspended; 5 years probation
|9/27/2017
|Simon
|Norbert G.
|Ouachita
|Conspiracy to distribute marijuana
|1993
|3 years DOC
|8/16/2018
|Smith
|Darren Louis
|Orleans
|Possession of cocaine; possession of marijuana
|1994
|2 years probation
|6/1/2017
|Smith
|Jarrett M.
|Jefferson
|Simple burglary
|1994
|18 months DOC
|12/20/2016
|Smith
|Jennifer Louise
|Ouachita
|Possession of cocaine; distribution of cocaine on school property
|2001
|5 years probation; 1 year DOC (probation revoked)
|8/16/2018
|Sonnier
|Lawrence Junius
|Orleans
|Possession of cocaine
|1988
|3 years DOC, suspended; 3 years probation
|7/13/2018
|St. Pierre
|Tasha Rae
|St. John the Baptist
|Possession with intent to distribute alprazolam (Xanax)
|2001
|4 years DOC, suspended; 4 years probation
|7/13/2018
|St. Pierre
|Jason Paul
|St. Tammany
|Possession of schedule II substance; schedule III
|2008
|5 years probation - Article 893
|11/7/2016
|Starr
|Seth Ernest
|Terrebonne
|Possession with intent to distribute schedule I; possession of ghb; possession of xanax; possession of marijuana; mingling of harmful substances
|1997, 1999
|7 years DOC, suspended; 1 year probation; 5 years DOC each count (concurrent)
|8/16/2018
|Stickell Dubois
|Patricia Lynn LaCour
|Rapides
|Possession of Schedule II substance
|2005
|3 years probation - Article 893
|10/8/2017
|Thornton
|William Henry
|Jefferson
|Possession of cocaine
|1996
|2 years probation
|10/10/2016
|Traux
|Daniel W.
|St. Tammany
|DWI (3rd offense)
|1999
|5 years DOC, suspended all but 1 year; 5 years probation
|8/16/2018
|Turnage
|William J.
|Jefferson, East Baton Rouge
|Distribution of diazepam; possesison with intent to distribute diazepam
|1999, 2000
|5 years DOC, suspended; 3 years probation; 7 years DOC later resentenced to 3 years DOC
|8/16/2018
|Tweedel
|John Russell
|St. Landry
|Illegal possesison of stolen things
|2000
|2 year parish prison, 18 months suspended; 3 years probation
|11/7/2016
|Vidrine
|James Douglas
|St. Landry
|Theft
|1996
|3 years probation - Article 893
|2/7/2018
|Voorhies
|Walter James
|Iberia
|Distribution of marijuana
|1983
|3 years DOC
|9/27/2017
|Walden
|Mary Chauffe
|St. Tammany
|Theft over $500
|1977
|2 years DOC, suspended; 3 years probation
|10/10/2016
|Watts
|Duane William
|East Baton Rouge
|Possession with intent to distribute methaqualone
|1984
|2 years probation
|6/30/2017
|AKA William Duane Watts
|Wesley
|Angela
|Lincoln
|Bank fraud (2 counts)
|1994
|10 years DOC each count (concurrent), suspended; 5 years probation each count (consecutive); 6 months parish prison each count (concurrently)
|6/30/2017
|Williams
|James Emile
|Acadia
|Armed robbery (2 counts)
|1995
|8 years DOC each count (concurrent)
|8/16/2018
|Williams Jr.
|Thestler Leo
|Jackson
|Attempted possession with intent to distribute marijuana
|1978
|5 years DOC
|8/16/2018
|Wilson Jr.
|Danny Rex
|Caddo
|Illegal possession of stolen things
|1992
|3 years DOC, suspended; 2 years probation
|4/6/2017
|Windham
|Martin
|Ouachita
|Simple burglary (2 counts)
|1967
|3 years Angola; 3 years DOC, suspended; 3 years probation
|6/30/2017
|Wyatt
|Charlotte Lavette
|Caddo
|Felony theft
|2003
|2 years DOC, suspended; 3 years probation
|2/7/2018
|Young
|Odis Wayne
|Rapides
|Simple burglary
|1982
|Deferred sentence; 2 years probation; 10 weekends in parish prison
|7/13/2018