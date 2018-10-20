Gov. John Bel Edwards has granted pardons to more than 100 people since taking office — far outpacing his predecessor, who ignored actions on most recommendations sent to him by the board he appointed.

Edwards' administration said his actions are the result of former Gov. Bobby Jindal's inaction on hundreds of pardon recommendations that created a backlog of people seeking to have their rights restored years after their convictions. A pardon allows a criminal record to be expunged from the public record.

"When Gov. Edwards came in, he said 'Look, I take this constitutional role that I have very seriously,' ” Edwards' chief legal counsel Matthew Block said in an interview with The Advocate.

Edwards, a Democrat who took office in 2016, has denied one recommendation and hasn't acted on nearly 50 cases that have been sent to him for review, according to records from the Governor's Office.

Requests for a pardon reach the governor's desk only after they are recommended by the state Pardon Board that he appoints. The governor makes the ultimate call.

Edwards pardons ex-sheriff with felony record, appoints him to board governing car dealers A former sheriff from north Louisiana who pleaded guilty in 1999 to felony charges of misspending public money and mistreating inmates has been named by Gov. John Bel Edwards to a state commission that makes sure used car dealers comply with the law. At the time of his plea, Jeff Britt, the former sheriff of Tensas Parish, was facing federal civil rights charges for allegedly beating two handcuffed inmates and lying about it to the FBI. He separately faced state charges related to the alleged misappropriation of money.

In most cases — all that Edwards has approved — a pardon is a restoration of rights that convicts lose, including hunting privileges, gun ownership and professional licensure.

Edwards has approved 119 of the 164 that have made it to his desk.

Jindal, a Republican who unsuccessfully sought the 2016 GOP presidential nomination, approved just 83 of the 738 pardon recommendations he received over two terms, or about 1 in every 9. Over the course of his two terms, in multiple statements to The Advocate, Jindal said he viewed the pardon power as something he would use only in exceptional cases.

"What had happened in the previous administration dictated some of the issues for Gov. Edwards," Block said. "So many applications had just been stacked up and sitting in the Governor's Office with no action. There were hundreds of applications that had not been acted upon that had all been unanimous recommendations from the board."

At this same point in his first term, Jindal had granted 23 pardons and one sentence reduction. He rejected 28 pardon recommendations, and more than 300 recommendations remained on his desk awaiting action.

"Everything that was left on Jindal's desk at the end of his term, those offenders or applicants were given a one-year grace period to reapply," said Francis Abbott, head of the Pardon Board under Edwards. Abbott was not in that role during the Jindal administration.

Block said Edwards was aware of the backlog and the pressure to act on cases when he took office.

"He takes (the board) recommendation seriously and gives it deference, but at the same time, he asks our own office to do an evaluation of the recommendation and then he reviews it himself," he said. "A lot of these are people who have not served any prison time or haven't been incarcerated in many decades."

Edwards' approach aligns much more closely with Jindal's predecessors.

Former Gov. Kathleen Blanco, a Democrat, approved clemency for 285 prisoners during her one term in office, and former Gov. Mike Foster, a Republican, granted clemency to 455 over the course of his two terms.

Since Edwards has taken office, Louisiana has shed its dubious distinction as the world's per capita prison capital — largely thanks to a criminal justice overhaul that has allowed the release of some nonviolent offenders ahead of schedule.

Edwards is seeking re-election next year. The slate of his Republican challengers is still to be determined. Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone threw his hat into the race last week, while U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, Attorney General Jeff Landry, U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham and others are said to be mulling the idea.

Criminal justice handling could become a major issue in the race.

A review of each of the pardons Edwards has granted, PDF copies of which were obtained by The Advocate through a public records request, shows more than a dozen were done with the exclusion of the right to possess firearms, while all rights were restored to most others. More than half of the 119 had received suspended sentences, which means they did not serve time behind bars.

The oldest case dates back to 1966, while the newest conviction was from 2011.

The one denial was for a habitual offender who isn't from and doesn't currently live in Louisiana, said Tina Vanichchagorn, the governor's deputy executive counsel who handles most pardon applications.

While 164 have made it to the governor's desk, the Pardon Board fields dozens more each year.

"They really take what they do seriously," Vanichchagorn said.

Most of the pardons were for people with drug charges, records show.

Among the more high-profile cases Edwards has taken up, he approved a pardon for former Iberia Parish President Wilfred Langlinais, who had received a positive recommendation during the Jindal administration but never received final action from the governor.

Langlinais pleaded guilty to malfeasance in office in 2007 after a legislative auditor's report noted inappropriate actions on contracts, expense accounts and other findings.

Edwards also granted a pardon to Hang Nguyen, a Gretna convenience store owner who was convicted on a conspiracy charge over an altered lottery ticket.

