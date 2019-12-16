The head of Louisiana’s National Guard, Maj. Gen. Glenn Curtis, is retiring from his post and will be succeeded by a top Guard official, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Monday.
Brigadier Gen. Keith Wadell was tapped as Curtis' successor. Currently an assistant principal at Westlake High School, Waddell will take office Jan. 10, and there will be a change of command ceremony around the same time.
"I am supremely confident our National Guard is in good hands," Edwards said at a press conference. "I am confident should we face adversity our National Guard will always be ready to stand strong and assist the people of Louisiana."
Curtis, who enlisted in the National Guard in 1982, had served as head of the Guard since former Gov. Bobby Jindal appointed him in 2011. He was reappointed by Edwards four years ago.
The retirement marks the first cabinet-level shakeup in Edwards’ administration since being reelected in November to a second term. Leadership changes at the start of a governor’s second term are common.
Curtis, an Alexandria resident, oversees the more than 11,500 members of the Louisiana Army and Air National Guard. He said he intends to re-enter the private sector and spend more time with family.
Edwards touted Curtis' role in leading the response to disastrous flooding in Louisiana in recent years as well as cyber attacks on government agencies across the state. The governor's first term was marked by police shootings and natural disasters, and Curtis worked repeatedly with the governor to respond to the events.
"You know as well as I do it was a very challenging first term," Edwards said. "We had numerous natural disasters and some man-made incidents and cyber attacks and so forth ... He was there every single step of the way with steadfast sterling leadership.”
Waddell, who Edwards called a "trusted adviser," is an LSU graduate and has served in the Louisiana National Guard for 25 years. He said he was "honored and humbled" to lead the Guard.