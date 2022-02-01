Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to offer his most extensive comments on what he knew about the death of Black motorist Ronald Greene amid rising criticism from allies and critics alike.
Edwards, a Democrat, has scheduled a high-profile press conference for 4:30 p.m., and after a closed-door meeting with the Legislative Black Caucus on the same issue.
The gathering will be just ahead of a special session of the Legislature to redraw political boundaries for Louisiana's six-person congressional delegation, the Legislature, the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Public Service Commission.
Watch live video of the governor's comments below, starting at 4:30 p.m. Can't see the player? Click here.
The session starts at 5 p.m. and has to end by Feb. 20.
The governor's comments will come one day after House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, said legislative leaders plan to "seek the truth" on any participation by Edwards in any possible cover-up on how Greene died.
Edwards' office has disputed the criticism and vowed to spell out how his stance has been consistent and transparent.
Greene died after a high-speed chase in northeast Louisiana on May 10, 2019, setting off a chain of controversy that has heated up in recent days.
State Police initially said he died from injuries suffered in a crash.
However, a later autopsy said Greene perished after troopers struck and shocked him with a stun gun and that cocaine in his system was also a factor.
The Associated Press reported last week that, contrary to common belief, Edwards, in a text message from then State Police Superintendent Kevin Reeves, learned hours after Greene's death that it stemmed from a "violent, lengthy struggle."
Schexnayder on Monday called the story "greatly disturbing" and that Edwards' actions could represent "gross misconduct."
The chairperson of the Louisiana Democratic Party called the issue "serious" and said the public needed to hear from Edwards.
The Louisiana NAACP issued a statement that said taxpayers need answers from the governor, including exactly when Edwards and his staff learned details of Greene's death.
Mona Hardin, Greene's mother, said Monday the governor should resign and she said he has been too comfortable staying in the background while other address the issue.
The governor's office countered that Edwards has consistently said the action of officers shown in a dramatic video of the incident were disturbing and unacceptable and warranted a full investigation by federal and state authorities.
Details surrounding Greene's death are the subject of a federal probe.
Check back with The Advocate for more details.