Today in The Rundown: Lawmakers are again trying to end the death penalty in Louisiana; sports betting cleared by the Senate; Cassidy pushes back on false vaccine claims by a state senator and more Louisiana politics news.
The Countdown…
Days until the session must end: 36
Days until election day: 162
The News
Death penalty: After several fruitless attempts, lawmakers will try to abolish the death penalty this year. https://bit.ly/2ZKmFo
Sports betting: Betting on college and professional sporting events at the state’s gambling halls moved a step closer to becoming reality when the state Senate approved the wagering Tuesday. https://bit.ly/2V6YmC8
Vaccines: U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy firmly pushed back Tuesday against a Louisiana state lawmaker for spreading a long-debunked claim about vaccines and autism that health officials have linked to a recent spike in measles cases. https://bit.ly/2UOtrW5
Abortion: A "fetal heartbeat" abortion bill passed through a committee Tuesday after being changed to go into effect only if a similar Mississippi law passes through court challenges. https://bit.ly/2LeDtAs
Flooding: U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy says Louisiana could finally get an update on whether thousands of 2016 flood victims can tap into recovery aid. https://bit.ly/2V4yKFS
West Baton Rouge: A bid to launch the long-delayed La. Hwy. 415 connector in West Baton Rouge Parish breezed through a key committee Tuesday. https://bit.ly/2J4FwEt
Happening today
At the Capitol
- House comes in at 3 p.m. and the Senate convenes at 2:30 p.m.
House Committees
- Administration of Criminal Justice meets at 9 a.m. in Room 6.
- Health and Welfare meets at 9 a.m. in Room 5.
- Natural Resource meets at 9 a.m. in Room 4.
- Education meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 1.
- House and Governmental affairs meets at 9:30 in Room 2.
- Insurance meets at 1 p.m. in Room 3.
Senate Committees
- Commerce meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room E.
- Health and Welfare meets at 9:30 a.m. in the John J. Hainkel, Jr. Room.
- Insurance meets at 10 a.m. in Room A-B.
- Senate and Governmental Affairs meets at 11 a.m. in Room F.
- Finance meets at noon in Room A-B.
Governor's schedule
- Gov. John Bel Edwards will join New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell and other officials to discuss New Orleans infrastructure funding at 10 a.m. at the Capitol. He will participate in Oil and Natural Gas Day at the Capitol at 1 p.m.
Tweet beat
Louisiana you don’t look a day over 200! #lalege #lagov https://t.co/K4xLroVRba— Greg Hilburn (@GregHilburn1) April 30, 2019
Lawmakers debating a “fetal heartbeat” abortion bill added an exclusion for victims of rape and incest. A few minutes later, after Louisiana Right to Life spoke out against the change, they stripped it. #lalege #lagov https://t.co/dpyMmiQQQV via @theadvocatebr— Sam Karlin (@samkarlin) April 30, 2019
.@DanClaitor has brought a resolution commending @theadvocatebr, @theadvocateno for winning the @PulitzerPrizes, @PolkAwards. #lalege #lagov Passes 38-0.— Julia O'Donoghue (@JSODonoghue) April 30, 2019
Sen. Milkovich "brought with him several anti-abortion activists, including one, Jennifer McCoy, who was reportedly convicted of setting fire to abortion clinics in the 1990s." #lalege #lagov >> https://t.co/TPrUob1N8p https://t.co/NIf44zwGiS— Bryn Stole👻 (@brynstole) April 30, 2019
.@SenBillCassidy defends vaccinations after state lawmaker makes unfounded autism claims https://t.co/KSqSUMKte9 via @theadvocatebr #lalege #lagov #lasen— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) April 30, 2019
He told me that he hits his drives down the middle #lalege #lagov https://t.co/Wlv3b1FKnc— Tyler Bridges (@tegbridges) April 30, 2019
