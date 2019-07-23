WASHINGTON — It's not an election year for Louisiana's members of Congress, but for some, that hasn't slowed their fundraising efforts this year.
All six congressmen and two senators had to file campaign finance reports recently covering the second quarter of 2019 — the start of April through the end of June.
U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, the No. 2 in the chamber's minority party from Jefferson Parish who is expected to help raise money to get other Republicans elected, raised nearly $3 million during the reporting period.
Scalise, who has become a close ally of President Donald Trump and survived a near-fatal shooting while practicing for a charity baseball game, isn't expected to havea significant challenge being re-elected in his deeply conservative district. But his efforts to appear around the country, campaigning for other candidates, has shown he has his eye on moving still higher if Republicans can reclaim control of the House.
"Without your help, pro-Trump Conservatives will face a serious uphill battle to win the Majority" Scalise wrote in a recent campaign fundraising plea. "Anything you do — anything at all — will help us save the President’s agenda from the Radical Left."
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Baton Rouge Republican who is up for reelection in 2020 after defeating Democrat incumbent Mary Landriu in 2014, raised slightly more than $1 million in the reporting period. Cassidy reported having about $4.2 million cash on hand.
All of Louisiana's U.S. House members are up for re-election in 2020. None has announced that he will not seek another term.
U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, a Madisonville Republican, is not up for re-election until 2022. He reported raising more than half a million dollars in the second quarter. He has about $3.7 million cash on hand.
U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, a New Orleans Democrat who has taken on an influential role in the Democratic majority, has raised about $270,000 during the most recent period and has about $602,000 cash on hand.
U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, reported raising $230,000 during the reporting period and has $1.6 million cash on hand.
U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Port Barre, reported just under $80,000 in contributions this quarter. His cash-on-hand stands at about $66,000.
U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson, the Benton Republican who is head of the conservative Republican Study Committee, raised a reported $135,000 this quarter and ended with $586,000 cash on hand.
Rep. Ralph Abraham, R-Alto, has spent much of the the quarter focused on his run for governor against incumbent Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards, posted only nominal fundraising to his federal account this quarter.