Former Gov. Bobby Jindal may be keeping a low profile in Baton Rouge, but he’s pounding the national conservative pavement, writing in the Wall Street Journal, essentially arguing for the nation to adopt his controversial 2012 education package for Louisiana.
Jindal pushed for more charter schools, less involvement from teacher unions and school boards, and to do away with teacher tenure. He likened the nation coming out of COVID-19 pandemic to Louisiana recovering from Hurricane Katrina and said, “Shame on us, if we don’t take this opportunity and truly revamp our nation’s educations system.”
On Thursday night, Jindal appeared on Newsmax, the cable network that sells itself as being to right of Fox News, to blister large corporations that and sports leagues for reacting to efforts by Republican majority legislatures in Texas and Florida to pass laws that would restrict voting for minorities and low-income people.
Georgia’s GOP-dominated General Assembly approved, and the state’s Republican governor last month signed into law, a swatch voting rights restrictions. The president likened the new laws to Jim Crow. Coca-Cola and Delta Airlines, both based in Atlanta, were critical. Major League Baseball moved the All-Star game from Atlanta to Denver in protest, causing Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, of Texas, to threaten baseball’s anti-trust exemption.
“Look at the hypocrisy of these companies. So here they are bullying Georgia, they’re threatening Florida, they’re threatening Texas, yet they’re silent on what’s going on in China,” Jindal said. “They condemn Republican legislators, Republican governors, where’s their outrage for these Chinese human rights abuses.”
Jindal, a Republican, was elected governor in 2008 with such great promise that he was frequently mentioned for national office. He ran for president in 2015, did poorly. By the time he left the Governor’s Mansion in 2016, Jindal was unpopular with many Louisiana voters and was blamed for much of the state’s fiscal problems by both Republicans and Democrats.