Today in The Rundown: REC agrees to updated revenue estimate; higher ed leaders defend escalating student fees; arrest made in recent church fires; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.
The Countdown…
Days until the session must end: 56
Days until election day: 184
The News
State budget: House Republican leaders, after repeatedly blocking past attempts, have allowed an increase in the state's revenue projection for the coming budget cycle. http://bit.ly/2uVxmGj
Higher ed: Facing questions from state lawmakers, university leaders defended the rapidly escalating student fees that they are charging after years of cuts to universities' budgets. http://bit.ly/2uX34mv
Law enforcement: An arrest has been made in connection with the recent spate of church fires in St. Landry Parish. http://bit.ly/2uVN7Nn
Happening today
- House is out until 4 p.m. Monday, and the Senate reconvenes at 5 p.m. Monday.
- Louisiana Sales and Use Tax Commission for Remote Sellers meets at 1:30 p.m. at thee LaSalle Building.
Governor's schedule
- 10 a.m.: Law enforcement update on church fires at St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office in Opelousas.
- Noon: PAR Conference and Luncheon at Crowne Plaza Baton Rouge
- 4 p.m.: Governor’s Mansion Afternoon Easter Egg Hunt (Closed Media)
Tweet beat
Another, quieter part of the REC meeting this morning was an update on how much Louisiana spends on tax incentives. The state has so far spent nearly $300 million in tax incentives in this fiscal year. Next year, the state is projected to spend $675 million #lalege #lagov— Sam Karlin (@samkarlin) April 10, 2019
.@RickGallot wins for best shades during @ulsystem day at Capitol #lalege #lagov #GramFam23 pic.twitter.com/GxtpH0YTWL— Greg Hilburn (@GregHilburn1) April 10, 2019
.@SenJohnKennedy on the possibility of a highly redacted Mueller report: "If we get a redacted report from Bill Barr where every third word is blacked out... I'll be right here next to my Democratic colleagues saying this is in bad faith." #MTPDaily— Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) April 10, 2019
In 2015, in response to outcry over massive cuts to higher ed, #lalege gave Louisiana univ system boards of supervisors power to unilaterally impose fees on students. That's how LSU got "student excellence fee" & ULM got "board assessed fee," both nearly $900/semester.— Cathy Newman ⚜ (@cenewman0) April 11, 2019
Week 1 of the Regular Session wraps up tonight with some maneuvering already happening and some great champions in #lalege already working overtime to protect #smallbiz. Looking forward to Week 2! pic.twitter.com/K6O4depJbj— NFIB Louisiana (@nfib_la) April 11, 2019
Advocate photos: University of Louisiana System Day at State Capitol draws crowd, showcases programs of its nine institutions for state leaders, Wed., April 10, 2019. https://t.co/0ICNiFD1lW #lalege #lagov @DrJBHenderson @LouisianaGov @theadvocatebr pic.twitter.com/JydacSWAZm— TravisSpradling (@TravSprad) April 11, 2019
First hearing in bid to cap highway billboards set for Tuesday in House Transportation Committee. Backers face uphill battle.#lalege— Will Sentell (@WillSentell) April 10, 2019
Rep. Steve Pugh is asking the state ethics board if he's allowed to work for the House as the Capitol Foundation Coordinator (selling state souvenirs, essentially the "gift shop clerk" as he calls it) after his term in office ends in January: https://t.co/XVAzCoEnWr #lalege— Melinda Deslatte (@MelindaDeslatte) April 10, 2019
Republican candidate for governor @DocAbraham has released a list of 100 endorsements from around the state: https://t.co/RtycBxz2e3 #lagov #lalege— Melinda Deslatte (@MelindaDeslatte) April 10, 2019
