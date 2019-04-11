BR.ulsystemday.041119 TS 41.jpg
Today in The Rundown: REC agrees to updated revenue estimate; higher ed leaders defend escalating student fees; arrest made in recent church fires; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.

State budget: House Republican leaders, after repeatedly blocking past attempts, have allowed an increase in the state's revenue projection for the coming budget cycle. http://bit.ly/2uVxmGj

Higher ed: Facing questions from state lawmakers, university leaders defended the rapidly escalating student fees that they are charging after years of cuts to universities' budgets. http://bit.ly/2uX34mv

Law enforcement: An arrest has been made in connection with the recent spate of church fires in St. Landry Parish. http://bit.ly/2uVN7Nn

  • House is out until 4 p.m. Monday, and the Senate reconvenes at 5 p.m. Monday.
  • Louisiana Sales and Use Tax Commission for Remote Sellers meets at 1:30 p.m. at thee LaSalle Building.

  • 10 a.m.: Law enforcement update on church fires at St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office in Opelousas.
  • Noon: PAR Conference and Luncheon at Crowne Plaza Baton Rouge
  • 4 p.m.: Governor’s Mansion Afternoon Easter Egg Hunt (Closed Media)

