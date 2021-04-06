In a proposal sure to spark controversy, a Senate leader and others have filed a bill that would divide the parks and recreation system for East Baton Rouge Parish known as BREC and set up new recreation districts in St. George, Zachary and Central.

The measure, Senate Bill 205, is sponsored primarily by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Bodi White, R-Central.

It would revamp the Recreation and Park Commission for East Baton Rouge Parish by creating three new, independent districts, each with its own governing board and superintendent.

BREC has 1,000 employees, an annual budget of about $95 million and oversees 182 parks and a wide range of other attractions.

BREC superintendent gets pay increase; Baton Rouge Zoo, Greenwood Park revamp advances The BREC Board of Commissioners Wednesday night granted Superintendent Corey Wilson a two-year extension on his contract with the parks and re…

It is financed largely by a property tax assessment paid by parish residents and is overseen by a nine-member commission, including six named by the Metro Council.

White said he launched a similar effort 12 years ago but shelved it after getting assurances from BREC leaders that Central would see improvements.

"They have done some things but it has been 12 years," he said. "They haven't done what they said they were going to do."

White said there also interest in a separate district from Central residents, and he said Zachary has the best park system in the parish and its residents still pay property taxes to support BREC.

"I think if Central had their own parks they would be very nice like their schools and make a first class for recreation, for all the people out there and all kinds of amenities and opportunities," he said.

White said residents of the new districts would pay the same as they do now to support BREC.

The lawmaker holds wide power as chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, which plays a major role in shaping Louisiana's annual operating and other budgets.

The proposal is already sparking arguments among Baton Rouge area lawmakers.

Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge, said Tuesday she plans to oppose the measure.

The scoop on state politics in your inbox Get the Louisiana politics insider details once a week from us. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

"I am not happy with that at all," Marcelle said.

She questioned the wisdom of overhauling the current setup, which she said would simply create more layers of government.

Why East Baton Rouge property owners will get a little tax help, thanks to BREC Property owners in East Baton Rouge Parish will receive some relief on their tax bills after the city-parish's parks and recreation system opt…

BREC Superintendent Core K. Wilson could not be reached for immediate comment.

BREC plans to issue a statement on the legislation Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the agency.

In 2019 voters opted to set up a new municipality that encompasses the boundaries of St. George.

Opponents have filed a lawsuit aimed at nullifying the effort.

The timetable for the changes would be different for St. George than for Central and Zachary, and would take effect 180 days after the resolution of the lawsuit.

Aside from White the bill is also sponsored by Sens. Heather Cloud, R-Turkey Creek and vice-chairwoman of the Senate Finance Committee; Cameron Henry, R-Metairie; Franklin Foil, R-Baton Rouge and Greg Tarver, D-Shreveport.

White is no stranger to efforts to revamp parish operations.

He sponsored the legislation that paved the way for the Central School District, which is one of the top rated in the state.

White twice fell short in his push to carve out a new school district in southeast Baton Rouge.

That failure played a big role in the wider push to create the city of St. George.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.