Louisiana’s two U.S. senators, who had trashed talked their Republican colleague Sen. Roger Marshall, of Kansas, over TaxAct Texas Bowl, on Wednesday had to come up with some Louisiana delicacies after LSU lost the game to the Kansas State University Wildcats.

Marshall bet each Louisiana senator Kansas City steaks against Louisiana foodstuffs based on the outcome of the Kansas State - LSU bowl game in Houston Tuesday night.

Sen. John N. Kennedy on Wednesday is buying six pounds of alligator sausage from Lama’s Seafood Market & Eatery on La. Hwy. 22 between Madisonville, Kennedy’s hometown, and Mandeville, his press secretary said. It’s enough sausage so that Marshall’s entire staff can get a taste.

Kennedy had told Marshall when the bet was placed: “We’re going to hit Kansas State so hard, they are going to cough up bones.” But a depleted LSU team, led by a stand-in coach, received its worst drubbing, 42-20, of a particularly bad season at the hands of the Wildcats, which Cassidy called wild cats smaller and more mild felines when compared to tigers. Cassidy's home is at the gates of LSU.

Cassidy gave Marshall a choice of Louisiana comfort foods and the KSU alum chose turtle soup because his mother had made a good batch back when he was kid growing up in rural Kansas.

Cassidy said Wednesday that he’ll likely go to the venerable New Orleans restaurant Commander’s Palace, which sells for $10 a bowl after sherry is added tableside.

“It’s a little pricey but it’s really good, so I may send the turtle soup from Commander’s to my Senate colleague,” Cassidy said. He praised those LSU players who participated – many of the team's stars opted out, were injured, or ineligible to play.

"They showed a lot of heart," Cassidy said.