Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards won't immediately pardon people convicted under state law of simple marijuana possession, but commended president Joe Biden issuing pardons for people convicted of the same crime in federal court.
"I think he’s right to do it," Edwards said. "Because we have now multiple states around the country where recreational use of marijuana is actually legal. And so not only is it decriminalized as it has been in Louisiana, but elsewhere it’s been legalized."
Biden took the unprecedented step Thursday of pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law. Outside of Washington D.C., the overwhelming majority of marijuana crimes are prosecuted at the state level, so Biden urged governors to follow suit in pardoning simple marijuana possession crimes.
Edwards said at a press event that he doesn't have the authority to immediately take that step, saying a state board that handles pardons would first need to recommend that action to him.
But he said he would work in the future with the state legislature to ease penalties for marijuana possession, according to a transcript of the event provided by a spokesperson for the governor's office.
Biden's sweeping executive action comes amid a broader shift in American society towards softening penalties for marijuana possession and opening more avenues for people to buy the substance legally.
No one is currently in jail on federal marijuana crimes, but the convictions have made it harder for people with convictions to rent homes and find jobs, the Biden Administration said — a point Edwards said Friday he agrees with.
"Someone who has been convicted of a simple possession of marijuana that would now be legal in many states, decriminalized in others, that conviction should not prevent you from having access to employment, to housing, to education and so forth," Edwards said.
Biden also said he has tasked the U.S. Attorney General's office with reviewing how the federal government classifies marijuana, which could potentially reduce or eliminate criminal penalties for possessing it. Marijuana is currently classified as a Schedule I drug — the same category as heroin and LSD.
