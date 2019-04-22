Louisiana Legislature
Louisiana House Speaker Taylor Barras, left, and Senate President John Alario, open the annual state legislative session in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, April 8, 2019. The 60-day regular session is the 11th session of the four-year term, a span that has been marked by heated budget-balancing tax debates and the conflicts between Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards and House Republican leaders.

 AP Photo by Gerald Herbert

Today in The Rundown: Lawmakers turn to gambling again, a women's prison stays closed and more Louisiana politics news. 

The Countdown…

Days until the session must end: 46

Days until election day: 174

The News

Gambling: Louisiana lawmakers are once again turning to gambling to boost state tax revenue, with several bills filed this session that would expand the state's gambling industry. Is it worth it? https://bit.ly/2L2ylzs

Prisons: At first, the roughly 1,000 women held at Louisiana's prison for women in St. Gabriel when it flooded in 2016 were told they'd be temporarily displaced. But that has stretched on for three years, with no end in sight. https://bit.ly/2GATM6q

Mueller: Republican members of Louisiana's congressional delegation praised the release of the long-awaited report from the special counsel into Russia's election interference. Some viewed it as a vindication for the president, while others saw it as a step needed to move onto more pressing issues. https://bit.ly/2Zs970f

Political horizons: A partisan fight is forming around education spending after Republican lawmakers rejected a proposal that would send $39 million more to K-12 schools. https://bit.ly/2Dq2dPQ

Woodward: "Ask enough people just how much of a Louisianan new LSU athletic director Scott Woodward is, and the stories start boiling up like crawfish on Good Friday." https://bit.ly/2VZG8Pw

Happening today

At the Capitol 

House: 

  • Civil Law and Procedure meets at 9 a.m. in Room 4. (Agenda) 
  • Transportation, Highways and Public Works meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 3 (Agenda) 
  • Ways and Means meets at 1 p.m. in Room 6 (Agenda) 

Senate: 

  • Finance meets at 1:30 in Room A-B (Agenda) 
  • Revenue and Fiscal Affairs meets at 2 p.m. in the John J. Hainkel, Jr. Room (Agenda) 

Governor's Schedule: 

  • 1:30 p.m.: Coastal Day, Governor's Press Room, 4th floor Louisiana State Capitol 

Tweet beat

