Republicans cast Louisiana's eight electoral votes for President Donald J. Trump during a ceremony Monday in the state Senate.

Trump carried the state with 58% of the vote.

However, President-elect Joe Biden won the contest with 306 electors to 232 for Trump.

Louisiana electors also lined up behind Vice-President Mike Pence.

Similar ceremonies are behind held in 49 other states.

While the voting was done quickly, the gathering included the administering of the oath of office for the electors, the selection of a chairperson of the Louisiana Electoral College and the electors signing certificates certifying their ballots for president and vice president.

The eight electors are Woody Jenkins, Vinson Serio, Eric Skrmetta, Bob Monti, Ross Little, Rodney Michael Collier, Kay Kellogg Katz and Beth Billings.

Skrmetta, a member of the Public Service Commission, served as chairman of the state's electoral college.

Electors also approved a resolution, read by Jenkins, that praised Trump's tenure.

The resolution said Trump "made illegally crossing the border harder than any time in the past 50 years" and that he "restored saying 'Merry Christmas.'"

Jenkins is a former member of the Louisiana House.

The electors were picked by the state Republican Party in February.