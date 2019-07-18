WASHINGTON — Just under half of Louisiana voters view the state’s U.S. senators positively, but both have dipped slightly in popularity from a few months ago, according to a new poll.

Morning Consult, a media and technology company that regularly ranks senators and governors based on polling in all 50 states, found in its latest survey that U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-Madisonville, has a 47 percent approval rating, while 25 percent of voters surveyed disapproved of his job performance and 28 percent were undecided.

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, who faces re-election next year, was viewed favorably by 45 percent of respondents, with 26 percent disapproving and 29 percent undecided. He is not deemed vulnerable heading into 2020. No other candidates have announced plans to challenge him in the race. His polling has consistently hovered around the 50-percent mark in previous Morning Consult surveys.

Neither Cassidy nor Kennedy was among the most popular or the least popular senators in the country, according to Morning Consult’s findings.

For its latest poll, Morning Consult conducted 487,624 surveys with registered U.S. voters from April 1 through June 30 to determine the Q2 2019 Senator Rankings. The margin of error for the Louisiana results is 2 percentage points.

Morning Consult also released Thursday its latest gubernatorial standings poll that found Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, remains at about a 47 percent approval rating – the same as his showing in Morning Consult’s first quarter polling. About 33 percent of respondents shared an unfavorable view of the first-term governor and 20 percent said they had no opinion of Edwards, just months before voters will decide whether to give Edwards, the only governor in the Deep South who is a Democrat, a second term in office.

