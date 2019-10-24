capitolmug.adv HS 001.JPG
Today in The Rundown: The latest in the Louisiana governor's race; how members of the Louisiana delegation are protesting the impeachment inquiry; Coastal issues; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.

The Countdown…

Days until runoff: 23

Days until inauguration: 91

Days until the 2020 regular session begins: 167

Days until the regular session must end: 226

The News

Governor's race: As he attempts to carve out a path to reelection victory, Gov. John Bel Edwards has an eye on Ralph Abraham voters. http://bit.ly/2PcnBP9 (via AP)

More LAGov: Edwards and Republican challenger Eddie Rispone will face off in one final debate before the runoff. Details: http://bit.ly/2PoW5OP

Impeachment: Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise, the No. 2 Republican in the House, played a large role in temporarily derailing the Democrat-led Trump impeachment inquiry when he and others stormed a closed hearing Wednesday. http://bit.ly/31KMeW5

New Orleans: Relatives of two workers who were killed when the half-finished Hard Rock Hotel collapsed in downtown New Orleans on Oct. 12 are pressing wrongful-death lawsuits against the main players behind the project. http://bit.ly/2pKAtBw

Congress: Undeterred by government gridlock, representatives from the Gulf Coast descended on the nation's capital this week to lobby for an ongoing effort to secure more money from offshore oil and gas revenues for coastal projects, including efforts to protect Louisiana's disappearing coastline. http://bit.ly/2PcvOCY

Seafood: Facing a dramatic plunge in the supply of Louisiana oysters, some restaurants have temporarily stopped serving raw oysters. http://bit.ly/2P9Dy8Q

Charity Hospital: The LSU Board of Supervisors is poised to give the last approval needed to clear the way for the redevelopment of Charity Hospital on Friday. http://bit.ly/33XRIhq

Coming up...

At the Capitol

  • Gaming Control Board meets today at 10 a.m. in Room 3.
  • Tobacco Settlement Financing Corporation meets Friday at 10:30 a.m. in Room A-B.
  • Public Recreation Access Task Force meets Monday at 9:30 a.m. in Room 5.

Governor's schedule

  • Cameron LNG Grand Opening today at 9:30 a.m. in Hackberry.

