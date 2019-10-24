Today in The Rundown: The latest in the Louisiana governor's race; how members of the Louisiana delegation are protesting the impeachment inquiry; Coastal issues; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.
The Countdown…
Days until runoff: 23
Days until inauguration: 91
Days until the 2020 regular session begins: 167
Days until the regular session must end: 226
The News
Governor's race: As he attempts to carve out a path to reelection victory, Gov. John Bel Edwards has an eye on Ralph Abraham voters. http://bit.ly/2PcnBP9 (via AP)
More LAGov: Edwards and Republican challenger Eddie Rispone will face off in one final debate before the runoff. Details: http://bit.ly/2PoW5OP
Impeachment: Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise, the No. 2 Republican in the House, played a large role in temporarily derailing the Democrat-led Trump impeachment inquiry when he and others stormed a closed hearing Wednesday. http://bit.ly/31KMeW5
New Orleans: Relatives of two workers who were killed when the half-finished Hard Rock Hotel collapsed in downtown New Orleans on Oct. 12 are pressing wrongful-death lawsuits against the main players behind the project. http://bit.ly/2pKAtBw
Congress: Undeterred by government gridlock, representatives from the Gulf Coast descended on the nation's capital this week to lobby for an ongoing effort to secure more money from offshore oil and gas revenues for coastal projects, including efforts to protect Louisiana's disappearing coastline. http://bit.ly/2PcvOCY
Seafood: Facing a dramatic plunge in the supply of Louisiana oysters, some restaurants have temporarily stopped serving raw oysters. http://bit.ly/2P9Dy8Q
Charity Hospital: The LSU Board of Supervisors is poised to give the last approval needed to clear the way for the redevelopment of Charity Hospital on Friday. http://bit.ly/33XRIhq
Coming up...
At the Capitol
- Gaming Control Board meets today at 10 a.m. in Room 3.
- Tobacco Settlement Financing Corporation meets Friday at 10:30 a.m. in Room A-B.
- Public Recreation Access Task Force meets Monday at 9:30 a.m. in Room 5.
Governor's schedule
- Cameron LNG Grand Opening today at 9:30 a.m. in Hackberry.
Tweet beat
DEVELOPING: Sen. Kennedy says Republicans were fed a “mystery meat” at their lunch today. Says it was tough, and he was distracted from some of the policy discussion because “I was too busy trying to cut my meat.”— Matt Laslo (@MattLaslo) October 22, 2019
.@BillCassidy met yesterday with the father of Max Gruver, the #LSU student who died after alcohol-related hazing. Congress is considering federal “End All Hazing Act." Background via @aegallo: https://t.co/Z4Bx1IXIiW #lalege #lagov— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) October 23, 2019
#SCOTUS has added more details to its timeline for considering Louisiana abortion case. Briefs will be filed Nov.-Jan. in lead-up to oral arguments, which have not been scheduled yet. (Background: https://t.co/SGMQjYWaex) #lalege #lagov— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) October 23, 2019
Cost to run a single 30-second spot in Louisiana markets statewide during Auburn-LSU on CBS this Saturday --Candidate Rate: $41KIssue Rate: $62K— Medium Buying (@MediumBuying) October 23, 2019
UPDATE#LAGov: TV/radio ad spending placed in the general election (10/13-11/9) so far --Dem Total: $2.70MEdwards campaign: $1.59MGumbo PAC: $1.11MGOP Total: $2.12MRispone campaign: $1.30MRGA Right Direction: $446KMake LA Great Again: $373K— Medium Buying (@MediumBuying) October 23, 2019
.@BillCassidy on @realDonaldTrump's return to Louisiana to rally for @EddieRispone: “I don’t know when he will, but the presumption is he will.” Hasn't been scheduled yet though. ICYMI: @TeamTrump ran into a hurdle when trying to schedule: https://t.co/VzipEz0GUn #lalege #lagov— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) October 23, 2019
.@RepAbraham has joined three other Armed Services members in questioning why they can't hear info in House Intelligence Committee's closed hearings. #lalege #lagov— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) October 23, 2019
The argument could be made that Vitter’s election is one of the most pivotal in Louisiana history. Once established in Washington, D.C., he launched the Louisiana Committee for a Republican Majority, which had taken majorities in both chambers of #LaLege by 2011. https://t.co/gtIGiIx5wN— Mitch Rabalais (@MitchRabalais) October 24, 2019
Since Louisiana implemented a new automated eligibility system for Medicaid expansion, enrollment: Peaked at 505,503 people in April Fell to 450,347 in August Ticked up to 466,943 in October #lalege #lagov pic.twitter.com/vZITLDdjey— Sam Karlin (@samkarlin) October 23, 2019
As in recent votes, this would probably serve as a vehicle for another temporary #NFIP extension again. Long-term NFIP reauthorization remains a "work in progress," @BillCassidy said this morning. #lalege #lagov https://t.co/vf9K6UqUpQ— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) October 23, 2019
.@SteveScalise & @Jim_Jordan just sent pizza to press waiting outside the SCIF, so I guess that means they are not planning on leaving anytime soon. (Or it's a diversion.) #lalege #lagovICYMI: Scalise led Republicans in storming impeachment hearing https://t.co/nLOTQWKDHO— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) October 23, 2019
