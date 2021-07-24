Troy Carter lost congressional races to represent New Orleans in 2006 and 2008 before winning the seat in a special election in April.
So, what’s it like to finally secure his dream job?
“It’s everything I hoped it would be,” Carter said in an interview. “It’s been everything and then some. It’s not a walk in the park, though. You start early. It’s a lot of work. It’s been like drinking from a firehose – fast-paced. But I’ve thoroughly enjoyed every aspect of it.”
During his 75 days in office, Carter has hosted visits to New Orleans by President Joe Biden, to emphasize his infrastructure plan, and by Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff. The husband of Vice President Kamala Harris visited a YMCA in Belle Chasse and a church in New Orleans to highlight the administration’s programs that provide food to the needy and aim to boost vaccinations.
“He seemed to morph into his role comfortably,” Carter said. “He very well could have been a candidate himself. You can feel his energy. I found him to be a genuine guy.”
On another front, Carter met with EPA Administrator Michael Regan to follow up on his campaign pledge to push for tighter monitoring of emissions from chemical plants in the River Parishes.
“We need to have better compliance and better utilization of technology to reduce harmful carcinogens in water and air,” Carter said. “We discussed how to involve community activists, who feel like they haven’t been listened to. The things I said in the campaign I meant. People won’t have to literally die for their jobs. Industry can co-exist with the community.”
Carter noted that he sponsored an amendment approved by the House that would ban the transport of horses across state lines, or to Canada and Mexico, to slaughterhouses for human consumption.
“I’m an animal lover,” he said.
The measure still needs Senate approval to become law.
Carter’s district includes most of New Orleans and the west bank of Jefferson Parish, the River Parishes and most of north Baton Rouge.
He has held four town hall meetings throughout the district and has opened six district offices.
“As member of Congress, I’m going to stay close to the ground,” he said.
If Carter has one regret, it’s the sharply partisan nature of Congress. Carter spent the past six years in the state Senate, where Democrats and Republicans differ over issues but work collegiately together.
Carter plans to follow the example of his predecessor, Cedric Richmond, and work on a bipartisan fashion with Republicans in the state congressional delegation on issues important to Louisiana.