Applications for the $250 in hazard pay for those who worked through the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic total 157,830, state officials said Friday.

The initial allocation of money for the assistance covers about 200,000 applicants.

The money was approved by the Legislature to assist the wide range of workers who worked through the beginning of the pandemic despite the state's stay-at-home order.

Those interested can apply at frontlineworkers.la.gov.

Applications can be mailed or downloaded in printable form and are also available by calling (855) 307-3893.

The program began Wednesday but had to be closed for about 30 minutes because of technical problems.

No such problems have surfaced since then, said Byron Henderson, a spokesman for the state Department of Revenue.

Henderson said the agency will accept applications through the Oct. 31 deadline set by the state law.

If the Legislature provides more dollars the state will accept applications beyond the first 200,000 approved.