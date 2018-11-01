TEL AVIV — Gov. John Bel Edwards wrapped up his trip to Israel with meetings with business leaders in the cybersecurity and energy fields, including a high-level discussion with executives from Delek USA about the company's Louisiana refinery in Krotz Springs.

Edwards, who arrived in the Middle East on Saturday, is scheduled to return to Louisiana Friday morning, after an overnight flight from Tel Aviv.

The week-long trip has included meetings with business leaders and government officials, as well as stops at some of the country's most famous cultural and historical sites. He also has taken part in briefings on Israel security operations near the Gaza Strip and along the Syrian boarder.

Edwards met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for more than an hour on Wednesday, discussing opportunities for partnerships in several realms.

One of the trip's goals is to find ways to grow trade between Louisiana and Israel. Louisiana ranks 9th in U.S. state exports to Israel, with about $200 million in annual exports. Louisiana's total exports are more than $57 billion each year.

But a major focus of Edwards' meetings this week has been on ways to expand applied research partnerships on issues critical to Israel and Louisiana, including water management and defense and technology.

Edwards hailed Israel as an innovative global leader in fields that Louisiana is growing, including cybersecurity.

Edwards has made cybersecurity a focal point of his administration through the creation of a cybersecurity commission and proclamation of Interstate 20 as a technology corridor for workforce and education opportunities in the field. Ahead of his trip, he had declared October "Cybersecurity Awareness Month" in Louisiana.

Two of the state's cybersecurity commissioners, Louisiana National Guard Adjutant General Glenn Curtis and Jeff Moulton, executive director of LSU's Stephenson National Center for Security Research and Training, joined Edwards on the trip to Israel.

The cybersecurity commission has spent the past several months developing plans to improve protections in place and plot ways to grow the industry in Louisiana. Edwards said he hopes that part of that growth can come from Israel partnering with Louisiana's assets, including the I-20 Cyber Corridor.

"Innovation is critically important for us," Edwards said.

Edwards has met with several high-level officials during the trip. In addition to Netanyahu, he had meetings with Deputy Minister Michael Oren, Minster of Energy Yuval Steinitz and Ambassador David Melech Friedman. Gilad Katz, Israel's consul general to the southwest United States who formally invited Edwards to Israel, joined the governor for much of the trip.

During the trip, officials from the Louisiana-based Water Institute of the Gulf and Israel's Zuckerberg Institute for Water Research at Ben-Guron University, signed a memorandum of understanding to agree to partner on water research efforts.

Others joining Edwards on the trip to Israel included Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne, Baton Rouge Area Foundation President John Davies and Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson, as well as representatives from ports, higher education and other fields that were focal points of the meetings.