Herschel Walker, who won the 1982 Heisman Trophy as a running back for the University of Georgia, was in New Orleans Monday night to raise money for his hotly-contested U.S. Senate campaign.
Walker is a Republican attempting to unseat Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat who was elected in January 2021.
The race could decide which party controls the Senate.
Businessman Scott Ballard hosted a $500 per person fundraiser for Walker at Drago’s restaurant in Metairie. Afterward, Walker and his wife went to dinner at Commander’s Palace, said someone who saw them there.
Among the 100 people at Drago’s were New Orleans-based businessman Boysie Bollinger, Ruston-based businessman James Davison and Richard Zuschlag, president of Lafayette-based Acadian Ambulance. Attorney General Jeff Landry also showed up.
Walker spoke to the group for several minutes but mostly visited one-on-one, with much of the conversation centering on football, said Ballard, a former chair of the LSU Board of Supervisors and part-owner of the PJ's Coffee chain. He added that he hosted the event mostly because of his family’s ties to Georgia and because he remains star-struck by Walker’s feats 40 years ago.
Ballard, then seven, said he met Walker when Georgia came to New Orleans to play for the national championship in the Sugar Bowl.
Ballard’s father was on the Sugar Bowl board and gave a prayer for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes on the morning of the game.
“It’s far less about politics for me,” Ballard said about the fundraiser.
Ballard, a Republican, raises money for Republicans and Democrats.
Tommy Cvitanovich, whose family owns Drago’s, said the restaurant charged for use of its space.
“He and his wife were very pleasant people,” Cvitanovich said after getting the chance to spend several minutes chatting with both.
The fundraiser was Sarah Bennett, who lives in Baton Rouge.
Walker is running with the full endorsement of former President Donald Trump.
Larry Sabato’s Crystal Ball, which is at the University of Virginia, posted this analysis of the Warnock-Walker race two weeks ago: Warnock “probably has a small but far from safe lead over” Walker, “who has, to put it as gently as possible, major holes in his self-described biography and business record, although he also at least has some built-up good will from his time as a football player. Walker’s abortion position — no exceptions, and apparent support for a national ban — is exactly the kind of position Democrats want to run against.