Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser looks over artifacts removed from a time capsule buried at the base of the P.G.T. Beauregard Statue as Louisiana State Museum experts open it in New Orleans, La., Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. Buried when the monument was constructed in 1913 and excavated when the pedestal was demolished last month, the capsule contains both American and Confederate flags, currency, bonds, newspapers, medals and coins.