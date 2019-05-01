Louisiana leaders say they have President Donald Trump's word that he won't support a proposed federal waiver to the long-standing Jones Act that requires ships carrying goods between U.S. ports be built in the country and staffed by Americans.

“We made a strong case that it’s pro-American worker, pro-American,” U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy said after a meeting at the White House that he, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy and U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise attended Wednesday. “I’m not sure we convinced him about the merits of the Jones Act but we convinced him he’s not going to do anything with the Jones Act.”

+2 New Orleans-based Harvey Gulf Marine files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Harvey Gulf International Marine, a New Orleans-based company that provides offshore supply, crew and multi-purpose construction and support v…

Formally known as the Merchant Marine Act of 1920, the Jones Act has been fiercely protected by members of Congress from Louisiana and other ship-building states that could suffer from foreign competition.

“Louisiana is the greatest beneficiary of the Jones Act with thousands of jobs that depend on it," Kennedy said after the meeting with Trump and other administration officials. "Our maritime industry is part of the lifeblood of Louisiana and the Gulf Coast economy. It would be foolish to push aside those jobs in favor of foreign made and foreign crewed ships.”

Critics of the Jones Act have argued that it drives up costs because foreign ships often are cheaper and crews of Americans and legal residents are paid more.

Voices on Capitol Hill call for Jones Act repeal, but Louisiana industries would stand to lose WASHINGTON — The widespread devastation that hurricanes Irma and Maria wreaked on Puerto Rico has renewed a long-running debate on Capitol Hi…

A 2018 report from the Cato Institute, a Washington-based libertarian think tank that has campaigned for the repeal of the Jones Act, concluded that it had contributed to "higher prices, inefficiencies and forgone opportunities."

"That the Jones Act prevents Americans from buying energy from other Americans perfectly illustrates this absurdity of this outdated law," Cato policy analyst Colin Grabow said Wednesday. "President Trump should ignore the swamp dwellers and grant a waiver for the transportation of LNG immediately."

But supporters, including several members of the Louisiana delegation, have become vocal supporters. U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, a Baton Rouge Republican who is a member of the House Natural Resources Committee, has repeatedly written to the White House to make the case against granting a waiver.

"The Jones Act is the law of the land and sets the standard for 'Buy American, Hire American' policies and is consistent with your trademark 'America First' agenda," Graves wrote in a letter to Trump dated Feb. 15.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.