The convictions of two high-profile associates of President Donald Trump this week jolted the White House, sending shock waves across the country, but members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation issued a collective shrug in response to the bombshells.

On Tuesday, Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud in federal court in Virginia. Minutes later, Trump's longtime former attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty in federal court in New York to tax evasion and falsifying documents to a bank. Cohen, notably, pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations related to allocating hush money payments to Baton Rouge native and porn star Stormy Daniels and to Karen McDougal, a Playboy model.

Cohen said Trump "directed" him to commit a crime by paying off the two women, who both said they engaged in extra-marital affairs with Trump, in exchange for their silence ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-Louisiana, said Cohen's allegations against Trump are self-serving and should be taken with a grain of salt.

"Mr. Cohen has made an allegation, and the president has denied it. Mr. Cohen’s credibility will be challenged," Kennedy said in a statement to The Advocate. "He’s trying to get as lenient a sentence as possible. If the prosecutors told Mr. Cohen to stand on one leg and bark like a dog in the middle of Pennsylvania Avenue, he would probably do it."

A spokesman for U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana, suggested Democrats calling for impeachment are reaching.

“From day one, resistance Democrats have been grasping at straws trying to satisfy their impeachment fantasies," said spokesman Ty Bofferding. "Senator Cassidy believes strongly in accountability for every elected official, but he’s not going to speculate on what may or may not happen, nor let Democrats calling for impeachment distract him from his work to lower health care costs, improve border security, and provide Louisiana workers with opportunities for better pay and better benefits.”

Similarly U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, R-Monroe, dismissed the allegations and pointed to the positive impacts Trump's policies have had on the economy.

"There still has not been any shred of evidence that this administration colluded with Russia," Abraham said. "The fact remains that the policies of this administration have turned our country around and the economy is the best it's been in decades."

U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson, a Shreveport Republican, said he wouldn't speak on "what the president may or may not have done in his past personal life."

"I will continue to follow developments as they arise, but I have seen no formal charges against the president and will not speculate on hypothetical circumstances."

Republican U.S. Reps. Garret Graves, of Baton Rouge, and Clay Higgins, of Port Barre, did not immediately return calls for comment. Nor did the state's lone elected Democrat in Washington, U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, from New Orleans.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-New Orleans, was in New Orleans on Thursday evening with Vice President Mike Pence for a fundraising event, and was not immediately available for comment.

But Louisiana's representatives aren't alone in their support for the president. Even Republicans who have previously criticized Trump were tepid in their remarks this week, saying they failed to see evidence of wrongdoing by the president.

Sometimes critic Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, told reporters his own support had not yet declined for the president as a result of the convictions. He added he is waiting for evidence of collusion and a report by special counsel Robert Mueller, who is probing Russian meddling in the 2016 election.