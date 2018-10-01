Louisiana has been picked to host the 2019 Southern Republican Leadership Conference — one of the biggest GOP events leading up to presidential elections.

The SRLC event, which is being dubbed the "Kickoff to 2020," will take place at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner January 19-20.

A news conference featuring Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, House Speaker Taylor Barras and other prominent Louisiana Republicans will take place Wednesday to formally announce plans for the SRLC, according to a news advisory.

The Southern Republican Leadership Conference was last held in Louisiana in 2014. The event typically draws thousands of attendees, including national GOP figures who wind up being presidential contenders.

President Donald Trump has already announced his intentions to seek re-election, and the GOP plans to nominate him for a second term.

“We’ve wanted to bring the conference back to the area and couldn’t be more excited,” Roger Villere, conference president and former Louisiana GOP chair, said in a statement. “There will be no other weekend like it for the Republican Party as we head into very important elections in 2020.”

Tickets for the event run from $99 to $499. For an upcharge, attendees get access to an opening night welcome dinner with Nungesser, featuring fresh Louisiana seafood provided by the Louisiana Seafood Association, the event ticketing website notes.

Former Kenner Mayor Phil Capitano, now a political consultant, will serve as the executive director of the conference.

“We’re proud to bring this event to Kenner,” Capitano said in a statement. “The last time this conference was in Louisiana, it featured all the heavy hitters in the Republican party who ran for president in 2016. We’re looking forward to another great lineup of speakers.”