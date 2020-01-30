Today in The Rundown: The latest on a new I-10 bridge over the Mississippi River; Louisiana's role in President Trump's impeachment; ITEP; the latest spat between Gov. John Bel Edwards and Attorney General Jeff Landry; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.
Good Thursday morning! The U.S. Senate returns today after wrapping up its first day of question-and-answer session in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump late Wednesday evening.
Louisiana U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy, both Republicans, had chances Wednesday to ask questions about how House Democrats have handled the impeachment saga to date.
Kennedy focused largely on the House's decision to transfer articles to the Senate without challenging whether witnesses could be compelled to appear, and Cassidy quizzed the impeachment leaders about about how divisive impeachment could be for the country.
Both received predictable answers from the Democrat-led House managers and the Republican president's defense team, as the q&a portion has been viewed as an opportunity to reinforce each side's messages. Neither Cassidy or Kennedy has signaled any willingness this week to cross party lines and push for more evidence or testimony before a vote to acquit Trump. More: http://bit.ly/38XZj2j
The Countdown…
Days until the 2020 regular session begins: 39
Days until the Louisiana Democratic presidential primary: 70
Days until the regular session must end: 119
Days until the Presidential election and Congressional/Senate primary: 278
Days until the Congressional/Senate runoff (if needed): 310
The News
Transportation: The state is at least four years away from starting construction of a new bridge across the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge even if financing plans were in place today. http://bit.ly/36wEJ7u
Health care: A task force says Louisiana could lose $3.6 billion in federal funding if Attorney General Jeff Landry successfully overturns the Affordable Care Act, adding more fuel to the feud between Landry and Gov. John Bel Edwards. http://bit.ly/36AZGy8
Abortion: Louisiana politicians, including some Democrats, took center stage at the national March for Life. http://bit.ly/2utuTWE
ITEP: Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration is pushing back against certain local rules for the state’s largest tax incentive program, in an effort to make it easier for companies to win tax breaks for work that has already started or been completed. http://bit.ly/2vzXkCP
New Orleans: Despite continuing objections from Mayor LaToya Cantrell, the New Orleans City Council will hold hearings into issues raised by the Hard Rock Hotel's collapse with an eye toward preventing similar disasters in the future. http://bit.ly/2UbuQJJ
Environment: Groups are threatening to file suit against the Army Corps of Engineers, the Mississippi River Commission and the Interior Department for failing to evaluate the impact of repeatedly opening the Bonnet Carre Spillway. http://bit.ly/2RCwLVT
Taxes: Big online marketplaces, like eBay, Etsy, and in this case Wal-Mart, don't have to collect sales taxes on internet transactions they handle for small businesses, according to a Louisiana Supreme Court ruling. http://bit.ly/2u3UIwp
New Orleans: Former U.S. Attorney Kenneth Polite has been investigating corruption in New Orleans' Department of Safety and Permits on behalf of Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration. http://bit.ly/2U7Wkjj
ICYMI: Amid Trump's impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate, thousands of Louisiana Republicans and Democrats united to celebrate Mardi Gras in the nation's capital. http://bit.ly/2uJoMxz
Coming up...
At the Capitol
- State Bond Commission meets today at 9 a.m. in Room A-B.
- Louisiana Commission on Justice System Funding meets today at 11 a.m. in Room 6.
- Joint Legislative Committee on Capital Outlay meets Friday at 9 a.m. in Room 6.
- Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget meets Friday at 9:30 a.m. in Room 5.
- Revenue Estimating Conference meets Friday at 2 p.m. in Room 5.
- Louisiana Commission on HIV/AIDS and Hepatitis C Education, Prevention, and Treatment meets Wednesday at 10 a.m. Room 5.
- Waste Tire Program Task Force meets Wednesday at 1 p.m. in Room 1.
Elsewhere
- Louisiana Sales and Use Tax Commission for Remote Sellers meets today at 1:30 p.m. in LaSalle Building.
- East Baton Rouge Metro Councilwoman Tara Wicker will be the guest speaker at the Press Club of Baton Rouge luncheon at noon on Monday at the Belle of Baton Rouge.
Tweet beat
Inbox: @LAGOP has unveiled new merch... including a shirt with LAGOP's logo on the front and a Jeffrey Epstein suicide joke on the back(?). #lalege #lagov pic.twitter.com/yTNq7Dgov7— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) January 27, 2020
Also: Here's how Kennedy described @SenSchumer last night: “We’ve seen Sen. Schumer the past few days. He’s like a 5-year-old in a Batman costume. He’s going to this camera, to that camera, to this camera. He’s all atwitter with anticipation.” #impeachment— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) January 29, 2020
Johnson: “We’re glad this trial is finally coming to an end … We have to put this behind us." Note: Senate still has to vote Friday whether will hear from witnesses and seek additional evidence. If 51 vote in favor, the #impeachment trial isn't "coming to an end."— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) January 29, 2020
...going through pics from the weekend, and this is a good one. Washington Mardi Gras really does bring EVERYONE together. pic.twitter.com/2TlJ9Y6U8G— Rep. Garret Graves (@RepGarretGraves) January 27, 2020
Inbox: @TeamTrump named 80+ surrogates that will be deployed to Iowa for Feb. 3 caucuses. Here is list of govs and House members, which includes @GOPLeader @Liz_Cheney @RepKevinBrady @mattgaetz. NO ONE from Louisiana on list. #lalege #lagov pic.twitter.com/UhoRGM1aOT— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) January 27, 2020
.@LouisianaGov's commissioner of administration @JayDardenne, who is known for his wit, was a finalist in @Walt_Handelsman's caption contest this weekend: https://t.co/ZCzbFzEJNq #lalege #lagov— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) January 27, 2020
THE GOLDEN BAND FROM TIGERLAND IS HERE #LALEGE #LAGOV pic.twitter.com/K6W7jiOYIO— John Kay (@JohnKayJr) January 26, 2020
新 年 快 乐! Happy #ChineseNewYear! 2020 is the #YearOfTheRat, which symbolizes new beginnings! In early Chinese culture, rats were seen as a sign of wealth and surplus. #lalege #lagov pic.twitter.com/eah9RjVunJ— AG Jeff Landry (@AGJeffLandry) January 25, 2020
The Trump administration held meetings at the White House with several Louisiana officials today. Here's a list of who took part. As is typically the case with Washington #MardiGras, lots of Louisiana events going on in town this week. #lalege #lagov pic.twitter.com/j5wueaAZEj— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) January 23, 2020
Elizabeth Crisp is The Advocate’s Washington, D.C. correspondent and author of The Rundown.
Tips, comments or suggestions? Send your feedback to
ecrisp@theadvocate.com or @elizabethcrisp on Twitter.