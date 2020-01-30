BR.capitol.adv C886.jpg (copy)
Today in The Rundown: The latest on a new I-10 bridge over the Mississippi River; Louisiana's role in President Trump's impeachment; ITEP; the latest spat between Gov. John Bel Edwards and Attorney General Jeff Landry; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.

Good Thursday morning! The U.S. Senate returns today after wrapping up its first day of question-and-answer session in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump late Wednesday evening.

Louisiana U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy, both Republicans, had chances Wednesday to ask questions about how House Democrats have handled the impeachment saga to date.

Kennedy focused largely on the House's decision to transfer articles to the Senate without challenging whether witnesses could be compelled to appear, and Cassidy quizzed the impeachment leaders about about how divisive impeachment could be for the country.

Both received predictable answers from the Democrat-led House managers and the Republican president's defense team, as the q&a portion has been viewed as an opportunity to reinforce each side's messages. Neither Cassidy or Kennedy has signaled any willingness this week to cross party lines and push for more evidence or testimony before a vote to acquit Trump. More: http://bit.ly/38XZj2j

The Countdown…

Days until the 2020 regular session begins: 39

Days until the Louisiana Democratic presidential primary: 70

Days until the regular session must end: 119

Days until the Presidential election and Congressional/Senate primary: 278

Days until the Congressional/Senate runoff (if needed): 310

The News

Transportation: The state is at least four years away from starting construction of a new bridge across the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge even if financing plans were in place today. http://bit.ly/36wEJ7u

Health care: A task force says Louisiana could lose $3.6 billion in federal funding if Attorney General Jeff Landry successfully overturns the Affordable Care Act, adding more fuel to the feud between Landry and Gov. John Bel Edwards. http://bit.ly/36AZGy8

Abortion: Louisiana politicians, including some Democrats, took center stage at the national March for Life. http://bit.ly/2utuTWE

ITEP: Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration is pushing back against certain local rules for the state’s largest tax incentive program, in an effort to make it easier for companies to win tax breaks for work that has already started or been completed. http://bit.ly/2vzXkCP

New Orleans: Despite continuing objections from Mayor LaToya Cantrell, the New Orleans City Council will hold hearings into issues raised by the Hard Rock Hotel's collapse with an eye toward preventing similar disasters in the future. http://bit.ly/2UbuQJJ

Environment: Groups are threatening to file suit against the Army Corps of Engineers, the Mississippi River Commission and the Interior Department for failing to evaluate the impact of repeatedly opening the Bonnet Carre Spillway. http://bit.ly/2RCwLVT

Taxes: Big online marketplaces, like eBay, Etsy, and in this case Wal-Mart, don't have to collect sales taxes on internet transactions they handle for small businesses, according to a Louisiana Supreme Court ruling. http://bit.ly/2u3UIwp

New Orleans: Former U.S. Attorney Kenneth Polite has been investigating corruption in New Orleans' Department of Safety and Permits on behalf of Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration. http://bit.ly/2U7Wkjj

ICYMI: Amid Trump's impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate, thousands of Louisiana Republicans and Democrats united to celebrate Mardi Gras in the nation's capital. http://bit.ly/2uJoMxz

Coming up...

At the Capitol

  • State Bond Commission meets today at 9 a.m. in Room A-B.
  • Louisiana Commission on Justice System Funding meets today at 11 a.m. in Room 6.
  • Joint Legislative Committee on Capital Outlay meets Friday at 9 a.m. in Room 6.
  • Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget meets Friday at 9:30 a.m. in Room 5.
  • Revenue Estimating Conference meets Friday at 2 p.m. in Room 5.
  • Louisiana Commission on HIV/AIDS and Hepatitis C Education, Prevention, and Treatment meets Wednesday at 10 a.m. Room 5.
  • Waste Tire Program Task Force meets Wednesday at 1 p.m. in Room 1.

Elsewhere

  • Louisiana Sales and Use Tax Commission for Remote Sellers meets today at 1:30 p.m. in LaSalle Building.
  • East Baton Rouge Metro Councilwoman Tara Wicker will be the guest speaker at the Press Club of Baton Rouge luncheon at noon on Monday at the Belle of Baton Rouge.

Tweet beat

