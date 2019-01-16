Louisiana residents who rely on food stamps will get their February benefits early, under a deal the federal government hashed out to fund the program despite the federal government shutdown.

But state officials are warning families that the benefits they receive next week to cover the month of February are not bonuses and will need to be budgeted to stretch at least until March.

"Unfortunately, we are seeing some misinformation about Louisiana SNAP benefits as a result of people sharing information from other states," the state Department of Children and Family Services, which oversees the federally-funded food stamp program in Louisiana, said in a news release Wednesday.

DCFS has launched a portal to answer questions about the shutdown's impact on food stamps.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which administers the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly called food stamps, on the federal level, announced last week that it had figured out a way to fund February benefits, but they would be distributed early to work around the federal government shutdown that began Dec. 22.

“I know there has been genuine concern across America about what will happen with these benefits,” U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said in a call with reporters last week.

Nearly 1 in 5 people in Louisiana receives food stamps — more than 850,000 people each year, many of them families with children.

Under the new plan described by Perdue, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is working with states to implement an “early issuance” of February benefits to work around a federal funding deadline. Across the country, more than 19 million households receive SNAP benefits that could be impacted if there were a lapse in funding.

It's unclear what will happen with March benefits, but February benefits are being distributed ahead of schedule, even if the government remains shut down amid President Donald Trump’s standoff with congressional leaders over funding for a wall along the Mexican border. Trump is requesting more than $5 billion for the border wall, which is part of his attempt to curb illegal immigration.

“For now, we’ve solved the problem about what to do about February benefits. The next question will be ‘What about March?’” said Perdue, a Trump appointee who previously was governor of Georgia.