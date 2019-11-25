Lines wrapped around the corner early Monday morning with people waiting to get into the Baton Rouge Office of Motor Vehicles for the first time in a week after a ransomware attack crippled state government computer systems.

Doors opened at 8:02 a.m. – two minutes late – and began processing customers.

Our Views: Cyberattack's lingering headaches for Louisiana In south Louisiana, while it made the newspapers, probably few of us took much note of a July ransomware attack that shut down the computers i…

Some at the front line had been waiting since 6 a.m. to take care of tasks they would have handled last week if the OMV offices were open.

Halie Variste’s intermediate driver’s license expired last week and she was near the front clutching paperwork necessary to renew.

Elnora Jacobs, also of Baton Rouge, had a birthday last week and needed to renew her driver’s license and handicapped tag.

Neither will be fined for being late under an order issued Friday by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Inside, the OMV office looked like a regular day with customers approaching the main desk, where their paperwork was checked by computer. Then they took a seat waiting for their number to be called. Supervisors scurried around with cell phones locked to their ears, looking over shoulders as the OMV got going again.

OMV has 79 state-run offices and the 160 privately owned tag shops around the state. OMV opened eight of its main locations Monday morning.

The computers necessary to issue drivers’ licenses, vehicle registrations and other services were down, as were computers at other state agencies, because of a ransomware attack on the entire state computer system.

In some instances, the computer systems had to be rebuilt from the state's backup and recovery systems.

The following locations are expected to open Monday:

Baton Rouge - 7701 Independence Boulevard

New Orleans - 100 Veterans Blvd

Shreveport - 9310 Normandie Drive

Lake Charles - 951 Main Street

Alexandria - 5602 Coliseum Boulevard

Monroe - 5171 Northeast Road

Lafayette - 3241 N.W. Evangeline Thruway

Thibodaux - 1424 Tiger Drive

+2 While Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles remains closed from cyber attack, troopers will use 'discretion' The 79 locations for the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles won't re-open until Monday, following a weeklong closure in order to reimage compu…

Check back with The Advocate for further details