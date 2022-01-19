Following decades of tepid attempts to diversify their ranks, the group of pilots that shepherd cargo up and down the Mississippi River announced a new initiative Wednesday aimed at recruiting more people of color into the lucrative maritime profession.
But even as they touted their commitment to diversity and inclusion, leaders of one pilot organization were quietly locked in an internal battle over a proposed rule change that critics argue will make it harder for several Black candidates already in the pipeline to become pilots.
With the Mississippi River as their backdrop, officials gathered at Southern University Wednesday to kick off the “Open Waters” initiative, a sprawling career development program that seeks to increase awareness of jobs in the maritime industry and connect members of racial minorities with professional opportunities. River pilots often earn salaries of $500,000 a year or more.
“The state’s No. 1 industry should and must be as diverse as its citizens,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards, for whom pilots have been a major source of campaign money. “Which is why our goal with this new broad reaching campaign is to offer a path forward to help promote, recruit, train and educate our people about the abundant job opportunities that this important industry has to offer and help guide them through the process of becoming part of it.”
River pilot groups in Louisiana are notorious for nepotism and for hiring politically connected pilots. The pilots select who is allowed into their groups by a vote of current members, and historically, that has meant nearly all pilots have been White. It wasn’t until 1990 that the Mississippi River pilots accepted a Black colleague into their ranks.
During last year’s regular legislative session, Black lawmakers skewered the pilot associations for their lack of diversity amid debates over a proposal to overhaul how the occupation is regulated. That legislation failed, but it sparked conversations between legislators and river pilots that led to the new initiative, said state Rep. Ted James, D-Baton Rouge.
“It was a simple dedication from your group, when you said constantly, we are going to make this right, we are going to put forth an opportunity to provide access and exposure and that’s all people of color need,” James said, speaking to an audience of river pilots and Black lawmakers.
Michael Bopp, president of the Crescent River Port Pilots’ Association, one of several pilot groups that operate on the river, agreed that “it’s time to be intentional about diversifying an industry that historically has not been very diversified.”
Among those leading the efforts to diversify the river pilot ranks is Capt. Lee Jackson, who moderated Wednesday’s program and said it was important to “change an industry that for years hasn’t been fair or reflective of our great state.”
But Jackson, one of three members of the board of examiners that oversees the New Orleans-Baton Rouge Steamship Pilots, and one of the few Black pilots, said a pending rule change could make it more difficult for Black pilots to get admittance. The NOBRA pilot group is one of three main associations of pilots along the lower Mississippi.
In a letter to the board that oversees all pilot groups, Jackson said he was “discouraged and disappointed” that the other two members of the NOBRA Board of Examiners – Casey Clayton and Kevin Alario, son of Louisiana political legend John Alario – “are not taking my concerns seriously.” He suggested the changes would pull the rug out from under several prospective Black pilots.
The changes would alter the requirements for becoming a pilot. Among other things, they would need a second mate license instead of a third mate license. And rather than a degree from a maritime university, they’d need a degree from a wider array of universities. The proposed rules resemble those of the Crescent Pilots, which traverse the river from Pilottown to New Orleans, though that group phased in their rules over a longer time period, something Jackson wants to see in NOBRA’s case. NOBRA pilots navigate ships from New Orleans to Baton Rouge.
“Frankly, I don’t understand why Captains Clayton and Alario are so eager to hastily change the BOE rules and continue to assert the changes are beneficial to advancing pilot diversity,” Jackson wrote in his letter, dated Jan. 3. “Their assertion is incorrect, downright disrespectful and insulting to the real struggle of people of color.”
Neither Clayton nor Alario returned a request for comment.
Jackson said NOBRA has finally been working to increase Black applicants, and that all current potential applicants have been working under the current rules. Changing them, he said, would amount to moving the goalposts “in the 23rd hour.”
The rule change Jackson takes issue with will soon go before another regulatory board – the Board of Louisiana River Pilot Review and Oversight – for approval or rejection. But Jack Anderson, a Crescent pilot who chairs that board, said the law is not clear on what would happen if the board were to reject the rule change. He said Edwards will have the ultimate say.
Anderson noted the fight between Jackson and the other NOBRA Board of Examiners members does not involve any other pilot group. He added that he and others have been working on proposed legislation to address broader concerns that lawmakers and industry groups raised last year about pilot transparency and the oversight board.
“We’ve been working hard on it all year and I think we have pretty wide consensus,” he said.