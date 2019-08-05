The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana on Monday issued the first of two reports for those seeking to overhaul the state Constitution.

The review includes the purposes of a constitution and what an ideal document should include.

The second report will include recommendations.

"The report is intended to stimulate a discussion about what we should want, and not want, in our constitution," the group said in a statement.

Push for new state constitution squashed in Louisiana House, likely dead for the year A bid to hold a constitutional convention aimed at tackling Louisiana's persistent budget problems failed Wednesday in the state House.

PAR regularly issues analysis of proposed constitutional amendments to aid voters.

It has also launched a Louisiana Constitution Project outlining principles to guide the drafting of a new one.'

The group convened a 14-member advisory panel, including officials with backgrounds in law, policy, state finances, economic development and other issues.

The initial study is called Louisiana Constitutional Reform, Part 1.

"The Louisiana State Constitution in many ways does not fit the ideal of what a constitution should be," PAR President Robert Travis Scott said in a statement.

"It is too long, too unwieldy and too inflexible," Scott said.

"With leadership and consensus, we can build a better foundational document that opens the way to genuine progress."

Copies of the report are available at www.parlouisiana.org.