capitol.adv HS 039.JPG
Buy Now

The Louisiana State Capitol, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana on Monday issued the first of two reports for those seeking to overhaul the state Constitution.

The review includes the purposes of a constitution and what an ideal document should include.

The second report will include recommendations.

"The report is intended to stimulate a discussion about what we should want, and not want, in our constitution," the group said in a statement.

PAR regularly issues analysis of proposed constitutional amendments to aid voters.

It has also launched a Louisiana Constitution Project outlining principles to guide the drafting of a new one.'

The group convened a 14-member advisory panel, including officials with backgrounds in law, policy, state finances, economic development and other issues.

The initial study is called Louisiana Constitutional Reform, Part 1.

"The Louisiana State Constitution in many ways does not fit the ideal of what a constitution should be," PAR President Robert Travis Scott said in a statement.

"It is too long, too unwieldy and too inflexible," Scott said. 

"With leadership and consensus, we can build a better foundational document that opens the way to genuine progress." 

Copies of the report are available at www.parlouisiana.org.

Email Will Sentell at wsentell@theadvocate.com.

View comments