WASHINGTON — It's a problem everyone knows all too well: Phone rings. Answer. It's an automated message trying to sell you something.

In April, more than 141 million robocalls were made to Louisiana cellphones — averaging more than 31 calls per person in one month, according to YouMail, a company that tracks robocalls and promotes software to block them.

The proliferation has skyrocketed since 2008 to the point that Congress is finally getting seriously involved, with a Louisiana senator among those leading the charge to stop the annoying onslaught of unwanted calls.

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, a Madisonville Republican, is one of the driving forces behind the effort in his capacity as the new chairman of the Senate Appropriations subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government.

“It is a huge problem,” he said. “At best, the calls are annoying. At worst, they are fraudulent.”

In the early 2000s, the Federal Trade Commission established the National Do Not Call Registry to help people plagued by unwanted telemarketer calls. But telemarketers have developed technology to skirt FTC rules, including by “spoofing” number so they appear to be local calls when they actually are coming from other parts of the country or from overseas.

"The Do Not Call Registry has become virtually useless for most Americans," said Sen. Susan Collins, a Maine Republican who also is backing the new anti-robocall bill. "Now criminals can use (technology) to hide their identity while generating millions of robocalls from anywhere in the world at practically no cost."

Kennedy said he hopes that the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence Act, or TRACED Act, that the Senate passed recently can at least give the government more teeth when fighting against scammers and help serve as a deterrence. It has received broad bipartisan support, but still must pass the U.S. House before it becomes law.

It would increase the hefty penalties for companies that engage in robocalling, which is already a crime, and penalize American phone carriers that aid robocallers by providing them access to local numbers. It also instructs the FCC to develop more effective methods for consumers to opt out of robocalls.

“The TRACED Act isn’t going to stop all of them but it’s going to slow them down,” Kennedy said. “If we put a few of these guys in jail and bankrupt as many as we can – it will have an impact.”

The Congressional Budget Office's analysis of the TRACED Act, however, estimates it could have little actual impact because "it would probably be difficult to collect assessed penalties" from unknown entities in other countries.

“The most important thing we have to do is devote the time and resources to catch some of these fraudsters and make an example of them," Kennedy said. “Put them in jail and fine them.”

New computer-based technology has aided the proliferation of cheap robocalls. Louisiana has its own “Do Not Call” registry that allows the state’s Public Service Commission to give telemarketers phone numbers of people who have opted-out of receiving their solicitations, but that has done little to curb the new wave of robocalls that has spread over the past year.

Many robocalls use spoofing technology that makes it appear as if the person calling has a local number, even if they are thousands of miles away in another country.

The calls can come as an offering of gifts or benefits, such as luxurious free trips or low refinancing on student loans and home mortgages. Or they can come as warnings of an Internal Revenue Service audit, suspected credit card fraud or similar problem.

Kennedy's subcommittee recently held a hearing with the chairmen of the Federal Trade Commission and the Federal Communications Commission, both of which have some involvement on the topic.

Kennedy has asked for more information about which American companies are aiding overseas scammers who use robocalls that appear on cellphones with a local area code.

“There are a certain number of American carriers that are cooperating with these scammers," he said. “They’re co-conspirators as far as I’m concerned.”

The FCC and FTC have received millions of complaints about fraudsters, many based overseas, who use the numbers to scam unsuspecting consumers.

Collins, who chairs the Senate Aging Committee, said she’s heard “heart-wrenching” stories about older people who have fallen victim to robocall-driven scams.

“In 2015, we heard from the Auburn, Maine, Police Department about a woman who lost $7,400 because she got one of these calls and it was followed by another call that appeared to be the Auburn Police Department,” Collins said. “That's what appeared on her caller i.d., and yet, of course, it was nothing of the sort. But it was sufficient to make her think that she really did have to pay what turned out to be $7,400 of her retirement savings, which she could ill-afford to lose.”