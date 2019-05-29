NATIONAL HARBOR, MD — They haven’t been asked about the spellings of Calcasieu, Tangipahoa, Tchoupitoulas or Natchitoches (though one of their foes had to spell “jambalaya”), but three Louisiana students participating in the National Spelling Bee this week still have a shot at making it into the finals.

Finalists will be selected this afternoon based on scores from an earlier preliminary test and their successes through two rounds of spelling on the big stage at the annual competition

Devika Dua, 13, of Ruston; Cal Alexander, 14, of Shreveport; and Isaac Phillips, 14, of Ponchatoula are still in the running. Only 50 finalists will be chosen, so it's unclear until an announcement ceremony scheduled to take place at about 3:45 pm (central) whether any of the three will move forward.

+5 Meet the Youngsville girl, 14, who's competing in the National Spelling Bee this week Alyssa Walker, 14, considers herself to be more of a math whiz than a word nerd, but she's certainly held her own this week at the 92nd Scripp…

It’s Phillips’ second consecutive year to take part in the spelling bee, and Alexander's third.

Over two days the six students representing Louisiana correctly spelled synusia, Weltschmerz, peculate, satrap, nubilous, olecranon, cultigen, expurgate and orotund.

The words salvageable, Seoul and vagaries foiled three students, though, blocking them from advancing further.

Zaila Avant-garde, 12, of Harvey was tripped up by "vagaries," a word that means random actions or notions. Clover Lane Home School sixth-grader incorrectly spelled it as vagueries.

Alyssa Walker, 14, of Youngsville, misspelled the capital of South Korea, Seoul, as sahoul.

Bre'Ann Washington, 14, of Monroe misspelled salvageable as salvigable.