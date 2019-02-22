A post on U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy's official Facebook account this week has been shared dozens of times and spawned hundreds of comments and reactions.
"Found this raccoon in my backyard. We ate him for breakfast," Cassidy wrote in the post, along with a photo of a raccoon eating out of a pet's food bowl.
"Having a wall in your backyard could have kept him out," one commenter replied.
Another told Cassidy: "What a coincidence! We had coon pie for dinner last night. It was yummy."
Despite the lack of clarification on his post and some followers taking it as the truth, a spokesman for Cassidy assures the post was made in jest and he didn't actually eat the furry creature.
"It was just the Senator being funny," press secretary Ty Bofferding told The Advocate.