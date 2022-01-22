Former Gov. Edwin Edwards, who died at 93 in July, left all of his assets to his eight-year-old son Eli, according to a handwritten document with his signature that was filed in Ascension Parish on Wednesday.

“His will is valid. I don’t think anyone can argue with that fact,” Trina Scott Edwards, his widow and Eli’s mother, said in an interview Saturday.

But Anna and Stephen Edwards, two of the former governor’s older children, question whether the signature on the one-page legal size paper was actually his. They and a third Edwards child, David, said in interviews, however, that they will not contest the validity of the will, which is dated July 7, 2017.

“Daddy did what he did,” David said before ending a short interview.

That, however, is not the view of Victoria Edwards, the former governor’s fourth child. She has filed a legal challenge to her father’s will, stating she is entitled to her share no matter whether he provided for her because her bipolar medical diagnosis means she cannot care for herself financially. Victoria is citing the state’s forced heirship law in making her claim.

None of Edwards’ older children is questioning the close relationship between their father and Eli.

Edwin W. Edwards was in the news constantly during four decades in political office, highlighted by being the only person in Louisiana history to serve four terms as governor. He last left office in 1996, and in 2000, he was convicted of extorting money from riverboat casino owners and spent 8½ years in prison. He and Trina met while he was incarcerated, married in 2011 after his release, and Eli was born in 2013.

Edwin Edwards is still making news in death.

The dispute over the will is the second time that three of Edwards’ older children have been in open conflict with Trina since their father’s death on July 12. They are in their 60s and 70s – old enough to be grandparents of their young brother – while Trina Edwards is 43. She was his third wife, while their mother was Edwards’ first wife, Elaine.

In October, Anna, Stephen and Victoria went public with their dismay over Trina’s decision to have their father dug up from a Baton Rouge cemetery and cremated. “The word for me is astonished and horrified,” Anna said then, adding that her father had always abhorred the idea of cremation.

Trina Edwards said then that her decision was legal and appropriate and was best for her and Eli.

On Saturday, Anna, Stephen and Victoria said they learned of the will filed with the Ascension Parish Clerk of Court from a news report Friday by WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge.

Anna said she had advised her father years ago that she didn’t want anything. “I knew if he left anything of value to us, it would be a problem,” she said.

Said Stephen: “I never intended on getting a nickel from either my parents. They did what they had to do for me.”

Trina said Edwin Edwards had told her several times of his desire to provide for Eli’s education and well-being. The eight-year-old received half of the family home in Pelican Pointe, a tony subdivision near Gonzales, plus a smattering of investments.

Trina, as his widow, received no assets but retains control of half the house under the state’s community property laws rather than the succession laws that govern the will. Homes in Pelican Pointe were for sale between $300,000 and $600,000 on Saturday.

“Eli got far, far less” than Edwin Edwards’ other children during their lifetimes, Trina said.

Her husband handwrote his will in 2013 and then again in 2017, Trina said.

“He told me at the time that he had written it, and he told me where it was,” she said.

Leo Honeycutt, who wrote Edwards’ authorized biography and was among those with him when he died at home in July, said Edwards’ “love for Eli was off the charts. The kid loved being with him, joking and laughing. That was the one thing Edwards really needed – laughter. He needed to hear his child laughing. That probably kept him going as long as it did.”

Stephen agreed.

“My dad was always concerned about Eli’s welfare,” Stephen said.

Stephen and Anna both support Victoria’s claim that she deserves her share of their father’s assets to provide for herself.

That’s not Trina’s view.

“She’s suing her eight-year-old brother for his inheritance,” Trina said. “It’s very unfortunate.”