Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry joined other attorneys general for a bipartisan meeting at the White House this week focused on efforts to combat the nation’s opioid epidemic, human trafficking response and criminal justice reform.

Landry, a Republican who is president of the National Association of Attorneys General, received a special shout out from President Donald Trump, who referred to Landry as “a friend of mine” in his opening remarks.

+2 Louisiana governor's race continues to heat up as campaigns take swipes at each other The Louisiana governor’s race continues to draw national attention as candidates snipe at each other with less than eight months until Election Day.

"The opioid epidemic, human trafficking, and criminal justice reform are critical issues facing our states, and we are thankful the President and his Administration are willing to work together with us to solve them," Landry said in a statement.

The attorneys general also met with Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Attorney General William Barr.

Louisiana abortion law could set tone for future U.S. Supreme Court's decisions At the request of a pair of unnamed doctors, the U.S. Supreme Court is set to decide in the coming days whether to temporarily block a law tha…

The National Attorneys General Association is holding its winter meeting in Washington this week. Landry’s chief initiative as head of the group has been focused on emergency and crisis management.

"Our primary role as attorneys general is to keep our citizens safe," he said. "My hope is that by discussing best practices, our States will be prepared should natural disaster or man-made tragedy strike."