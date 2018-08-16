The State Bond Commission barred two of the largest banks in the world from participating in efforts to fund some highway projects in Louisiana because of gun sales policies instituted after recent mass shootings.

On 7-6 vote, the commission decided not to grade the bids of Citibank and Bank of America.

State Treasurer John Schroder made the motion.

“I personally believe that these policies are an infringement,” of Louisiana citizens' constitutional right to purchase guns, Schroder said.

“It puts us in an awkward position,” said Senate President John Alario Jr., R-Westwego and a member of the Bond Commission.

Excluding Bank of America and Citibank from the process because of a social policy could open state to litigation.

“And I am worried about the bottom line to the state of Louisiana,” Alario said. The commission’s chief consultant said the move would cost the state taxpayers more in terms of interest on the loans.

Matthew Block, the governor’s executive counsel, agreed. “We owe it, all of us, to the taxpayers, to understand the decision we are making,” Block said.

“You can’t put a price tag on the Second Amendment,” state Rep. Blake Miguez, an Erath Republican who was serving as a proxy Representative of the House, adding that he thought the policies infringed on the constitutional rights of Louisiana citizens.

Miguez said the Louisiana Bond Commission should not be doing business with Citibank and Bank of America because of policies that restrict sales of certain styles of weapons used in mass shootings.

“The ability of the merchant to sell the item is being restricted by you,” Attorney General Jeff Landry said, pointing at executives from the two institutions.

“We’re not putting out a bid,” Landry said, “we’re basically trying to evaluate underwriters.”

The Bond Commission has the authority to decide if the state should hire an agent that believes in restricting the citizens right to bear arms, he said.

"It was not us who brought the social police into this issue,” Landry said. "It was the financial institutions who did by approving the policies."

House Speaker Taylor Barras, a Republican who is a banker in New Iberia and a member of the Bond Commission, said after the meeting that interest rates are set by the market. “This was deciding who we would pay a fee to be a senior advisor,” Barras said. “As we evaluate bidders, it’s within our jurisdiction to ask those questions.”

Citibank has pushed its retail clients not to sell firearms to anyone who hasn’t passed a background check; or was under the age of 21, expect those who have demonstrates passing gun or hunter safety courses or are involved in the military or law enforcement; or high capacity magazines.

Bank of America wants to limit doing business with retailers and manufacturers that sell military-style weapons.

Bank of America handles 18 percent of the state’s general obligation bonds and Citibank administers 5 percent.

Schroder said after the meeting that he doesn’t plan on disrupting those existing relationships but would bring the issue up when those contracts expire.

How they voted

To block Citibank and Bank of America over gun policies: Interim Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, Attorney General Jeff Landry, House Speaker Taylor Barras, State Treasurer John Schroder and State Reps. Blake Miguez, Mike Huval and Phillip Devillier.

Against blocking: Governor legal counsel Matthew Block, Senate President John Alario, Division of Administration counsel Rick McGimsey and State Sens. Eric LaFleur, Jay Luneau and Gary Smith.

Absent and not voting: Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser.