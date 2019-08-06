Qualifying for fall elections, including big statewide races, began Tuesday in Louisiana.
Follow below for updates throughout the day as candidates file their paperwork to officially enter races.
12:00 p.m.
Incumbent Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards officially joined this fall’s election saying his Republican opponents are offering retreads of policies that have failed in the past.
Edwards pointed out that the state no longer operates at a deficit and that more residents than ever have healthcare coverage through his expansion of Medicaid.
He talked a lot about momentum and said should he win this fall Louisiana would continue to approve. He hoped, though wouldn’t promise, to increase the state appropriation to public colleges and universities. For K-12 education, whose teachers and staff received a pay raise recently, Edwards said he would look at strengthening credentials for schools that offer vouchers. He said school performance scores are the worst at schools that offer tuition assistance through vouchers.
Edwards showed up with his wife and one of his daughters, Sarah Ellen Edwards.
Edwards was the third gubernatorial candidate to qualify for the Oct. 12 elections. He is opposed by two Republicans – U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, of Alto, and Eddie Rispone, a Baton Rouge businessman making his first bid for public office. If no one candidate wins more than half the vote, then the election will be decided in a November runoff.
Usually the major candidates bring along a cheering squad but Edwards brought along the most and the loudest, who chanted “four more years” and drowned out his comments with applause.
10:42 a.m.
US Rep Ralph Abraham, R-Alto, said he would not roll back Medicaid Expansion, that Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered in 2016. But he would work on expanding jobs and improving the economy so that the working poor that relies on the federal-state health insurance could go into the private market for coverage.
Abraham is the second of the major candidates to fill out the paperwork and get his name on the October ballot.
Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards is on his way to qualifying.
Abraham said the state’s taxes are too high and that is what is slowing economic growth in Louisiana. He would reduce taxes, but could say which one would be first and how the state would pay for the loss of revenues.
10:15 a.m.
Deflecting criticism, Commissioner of Agriculture Mike Strain said medical marijuana, which was available for purchase on Tuesday, got to the shelves relatively quickly -- four years from passage of the law.
The state Democratic Party, in a press release, said Tuesday that "Strain has proven his incompetence as Agriculture Secretary after spending four years trying to implement medical marijuana farming in Louisiana."
Strain, whose department regulates the the product, said the process was fast-paced compared to the 8-10 years typically required for new drugs to clear the federal review process.
He told reporters 4,760 doses were available Tuesday and another 4,300 doses are set to be cleared on Friday, with a third round expected a few weeks later.
Strain, who filed for re-election, said his department budget has been trimmed by 30 percent during his tenure and the number of jobs reduced from 1,006 to 451.
9:53 a.m.
Candidates wanting to get their names on the ballot for the Oct. 12 election are signing up, filling out the paperwork and paying the fees Tuesday morning through Thursday afternoon.
One major candidate for governor, Eddie Rispone, a Baton Rouge contractor who is self-funding his campaign, signed the documents as a Republican and paid the $900 fee first. He is challenging the reelection of Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, who is planning to arrive at the Secretary of State's office later Tuesday. A third major candidate is Republican northeast Louisiana U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, of Alto.
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, who is hosting the event, was the first to qualify. He won a special election in December and is seeking a full four-year term.
9:30 a.m.
Attorney General Jeff Landry filed for re-election Tuesday and said he is anxious for the state to resume executions.
Landry, who has clashed with Gov. John Bel Edwards on a variety of issues in the past 3 1/2 years, said his relationship with the governor is about as good as it has been all along.
He said he was heartened that the state Department of Corrections sought the input of his office on a lawsuit over executions.
"I guess that is a step in the right direction," Landry told reporters. "We want to get executions moving again."
9:05 a.m.
Baton Rouge millionaire contractor Eddie Rispone became the first candidate to qualify for governor.
GOP candidate Eddie Rispone says Louisiana has 70,000 illegal ‘aliens” which would be sixth largest city in Louisiana and therefore a major problem. Though not identified as such by the federal government, Rispone said New Orleans is a sanctuary city because protests against immigration officials were allowed.
8:50 a.m.
Lt. Gov. Bill Nungesser, who filed for re-election, said crime and cleaniness in the French Quarter is one of his concerns.
"The French Quarter ought to be shiny streets, it ought to be family friendly," Nungesser told reporters.
"It is something we want to address," he said. "I want to work with the mayor."
Nungesser also said public-private partnerships around state parks have merit but require local support.
"If it is not something accepted by the community we are not going to do it," he said.
The second to sign up was Tim Temple.
An insurance agent with much experience in the insurance industry is challenging longtime Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon.
Temple says Donelon is a career politician and that someone from the industry without political background can communicate with the companies and attract more companies to do business in the state.
Temple blamed Donelon for the failure of the Legislature to approve Rep. Kirk Talbot’s bill that was sold as a way to lower auto insurance rates by limiting court access for people injured in car wrecks. Temple said he would have found statistics that would have shown how the bill would have lowered rates, which Talbot was unable to do.
Temple also said he would not favor increased regulation of the insurance industry, which states with lower rates have done.
